Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh to be temporarily closed amid protests

The Indian Visa Application Centres (IVAC) in Dhaka and Sathkira were closed on Tuesday following a day of protests by hundreds of applicants demanding quicker processing of their visas.

In a statement, the IVAC acknowledged delays in the visa processing system due to "limited operations" and announced that passports would be returned to applicants for reprocessing once operations resumed. Applicants will receive notifications via SMS for resubmission of their passports.

IVAC (JFP) Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Jashore, Khulna, Satkhira, Mymensingh and Rajshahi have resumed limited operations (only passport delivery). Messages will be sent to individual applicants regarding the collection of passports, according to the IVAC's official website.

Here are the timings of the respective centres:

IVAC (JFP) Dhaka-- 10 AM to 4 PM

IVAC, Chittagong--10 AM to 4 PM

IVAC, Sylhet-- 10 AM to 2 PM

IVAC, Jashore-- 1 PM to 4 PM

IVAC, Satkhira-- 1 PM to 3 PM

IVAC, Rajshahi--10 AM to 2 PM

IVAC, Khulna-- 11 AM to 2 PM

IVAC, Mymensingh-- 10 AM to 2 PM

IVAC, Barisal-- 10 AM to 2 PM

IVAC, Thakurgaon-- 1 PM to 3 PM

IVAC, Cumilla-- 2 PM to 4 PM

IVAC, Noakhali-- 10 AM to 2 PM

Several videos shared on social media showed long queues forming at the Indian Visa Centre located in Jamuna Mall, prompting user comments attributing the delays to a lack of staff.

Protests erupted on Monday as frustrated individuals demanded the return of their passports. An official from the Indian High Commission confirmed that while passports were being returned, applications would remain active to ensure processing could continue once full staffing was restored.

The official also revealed that visa centre staff felt "harassed" and "threatened," prompting a request for enhanced security from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Many Bangladeshis travel to India for medical care. During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India in June 2024, Prime Minister Modi announced plans to introduce an e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshi citizens seeking treatment.

In addition, local police in Itagacha, Sathkira, reported that some passports had been returned to applicants, and their concerns would be communicated to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Police were also stationed at the visa centre to help manage the situation.

Earlier this month, the IVAC had temporarily suspended operations due to violent clashes in Bangladesh that culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since fled to India amid ongoing protests against her government's policies.