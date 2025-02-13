Indians with these unusual 'middle-skilled' jobs will be eligible for UK skilled worker visas: Check full list here

Canine beauticians, DJs and pilates instructors are among overseas workers eligible to apply for UK skilled worker visas, according to findings by Robert McNeil, a researcher at the University of Oxford’s Centre on Migration, Policy and Society. As the UK government prepares to publish push forward a white paper aimed at curbing migration, McNeil’s analysis highlights some unexpected roles on the list of "middle-skilled" jobs qualifying for work visas, according to the Guardian.

Between 2021 and March 2024, 334 skilled worker visas were issued for “animal care service occupations,” including dog groomers, dog walkers, kennel assistants, and veterinary nursing assistants. During the same period, 167 visas were granted to fitness and wellbeing instructors, such as pilates and yoga teachers and lifestyle coaches.

Surprisingly, the list also features jobs like costume interpreters—individuals who greet visitors at museums and historical sites while dressed in period costume—and air travel assistants, covering cabin crew and baggage handling staff.

According to McNeil, the eclectic mix of roles on the skilled worker visa list is a result of post-Brexit policy changes. “At the same time as ending free movement, the government reduced the skills threshold to allow middle-skilled jobs to qualify for work visas. Previously, only graduate jobs qualified,” McNeil explained.

“When people think about middle-skilled jobs, roles like plumbers, bricklayers, or engineering technicians spring to mind. But defining what is actually middle-skilled is not straightforward. Some of the results are surprising,” he added. The “middle-skilled” list also includes cemetery managers, homoeopaths, and cycling instructors.

The government has faced growing pressure to address net migration, which hit a record 906,000 in 2023. Ministers have promised to tighten visa rules and reduce overall numbers. Labour leader Keir Starmer recently criticised the Conservative government for conducting an “open borders experiment” and is launching an immigration policy drive to respond to political pressure from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

Labour’s forthcoming white paper will propose measures to reduce legal immigration while ensuring visa routes remain open for high-skilled workers in fields like AI and life sciences. Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently said, “We are going to look again at routes for the highest skilled people, particularly in AI and life sciences.”

Home Office sources clarified that while the eligible occupations list is broad, securing a visa requires employer sponsorship and meeting a minimum salary threshold of £38,700 (Rs 41.94 lakhs), or lower for applicants under 26 or in certain higher education roles.