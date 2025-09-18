If you're an Indian national planning to visit Ireland, one of the first things to check is whether you need a visa or preclearance approval. Your eligibility depends on your nationality, travel purpose, and whether you're applying for a short stay or a long-term visa. Here's what you need to know before you travel.

Understanding visa requirements

Whether you require a visa or preclearance is clearly outlined on the Irish Immigration website, which lists visa-required and non-visa-required nationalities.

Shared British and Irish visa programmes

If you’re an Indian passport holder, you may be eligible for two key programmes: the British and Irish Visa Scheme (BIVS) and the Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme (SSVWP). These allow you to travel to Ireland without needing a separate Irish visa, as long as you meet the criteria.

Under BIVS, Indian nationals who hold a valid UK visitor visa and have entered the UK as a visitor can travel to Ireland within the visa’s period of validity. However, please note that these programmes only apply to short-stay visitors who have arrived in the UK as visitors and are not open to residents of the UK, even if they hold valid visitor visas.

To determine your eligibility for either programme, you should visit the official programme links to review the requirements.

How to apply from India

If you are an Indian resident and need to apply for an Irish visa, follow the country-based application process outlined below:

Create your online application form: Complete and print your AVATS Online application. Supporting documents: The documents you need will depend on the purpose of your visit. Find more details on the visa documentation page. Where to lodge: Book your appointment with VFS at your local Visa Application Centre (VAC). Biometrics: If you're aged 5 or over, biometrics are required, unless exempt. Visa fees: Single-entry visas cost ₹5,300 INR, while multiple-entry visas are ₹9,000 INR. Fee waivers may be available for some passport holders. Advertisement Payment: Pay at VFS when booking your appointment. Additional VFS service fees may apply. Passport submission: Submit your passport to VFS for processing.

Processing time and appeals

Processing times vary depending on your visa category and document completeness. If your visa is refused and you're eligible for an appeal, details will be included in the refusal letter.