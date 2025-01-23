Jaishankar slams US visa delays: 'If it takes 400-odd days, don’t think this...'

India is ready to assist in the return of undocumented Indian nationals residing in the United States, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed on Wednesday during his visit to Washington, D.C.



The move aligns with ongoing discussions about immigration, a priority for the Trump administration, as Senator Marco Rubio raised concerns about irregular immigration in a bilateral meeting with Jaishankar.

"As a government, we are obviously very much supportive of legal mobility because we do believe in a global workplace," Jaishankar told reporters. "We want Indian talent and Indian skills to have the maximum opportunity at the global level. At the same time, we are also very firmly opposed to illegal mobility and illegal migration."

Jaishankar emphasized that India is verifying the identities of those eligible for deportation, warning that media-reported figures of undocumented Indians may be inaccurate. "I caution you about [the numbers] because for us, a number is operative when we can actually validate the fact that the individual concerned is of Indian origin," he said. While one Bloomberg report identified 18,000 Indians for deportation, other estimates have reached as high as 1,80,000.

The Indian minister made it clear that his country’s position on illegal migration is consistent and principled, regardless of the country involved. "When something illegal happens, many other illegal activities get joined onto it, which is not desirable. It is certainly not good reputationally," Jaishankar stated. He reiterated India’s willingness to facilitate the legitimate return of its citizens, provided their Indian origin is confirmed.

Beyond addressing illegal migration, Jaishankar also highlighted the importance of improving legal mobility between India and the U.S. "If it takes 400-odd days of waiting to get a visa, I don't think the relationship is well served by this," he remarked, sharing that Rubio acknowledged the issue.