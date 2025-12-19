Japan may require language proficiency for permanent residency as new visa rules take shape

Japan is exploring the possibility of requiring Japanese language proficiency for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, sources confirmed Thursday. This potential change is part of the government's preparations for an anticipated increase in applicants, according to the Japan Times. The new language requirement is expected to be incorporated into proposals for updated residency criteria by April 2027, when an amendment to Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act is set to take effect.

The shift is not limited to language proficiency. The revised law would also introduce provisions for revoking permanent residency if individuals intentionally neglect essential public responsibilities, such as paying taxes.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign residents in Japan reached a record high of 3.96 million by the end of June, with permanent residents comprising the largest group, at approximately 930,000, or 23.6% of the total foreign resident population.

Currently, applicants for permanent residency in Japan must have lived in the country for at least 10 years and demonstrate the ability to financially support themselves, among other requirements. With a projected increase in the number of permanent residents, the government is considering additional criteria, including proficiency in the Japanese language and participation in programs that promote community norms. There is also talk of raising the minimum income threshold for applicants.

The government is also reviewing stricter regulations for international students' part-time work. Under the current system, students are allowed to work up to 28 hours per week, provided they have received permission from immigration authorities. There are discussions to shift toward a system that evaluates factors like academic performance before granting work permissions, rather than allowing unrestricted work upon arrival.

Concerns have also been raised about foreign nationals holding engineer or humanities specialist visas being employed in unskilled labour, a violation of their residency status. The government is considering implementing stricter monitoring of staffing agencies and employers to ensure compliance with visa rules.