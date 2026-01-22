Kuwait introduces multiple-trip exit permits, easing travel rules for expatriate workers

Kuwait has rolled out a new “multiple-trip exit permit” service for expatriate workers, marking a significant shift in how the country manages labour mobility. The move, announced by the Public Authority for Manpower, is aimed at cutting paperwork, speeding up approvals, and easing the administrative load on both employers and employees as Kuwait pushes ahead with digitising public services, according to local media reports.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For the first time, expatriate workers can apply for an exit permit that allows multiple departures and re-entries over a defined period, instead of seeking approval for every single trip. Officials said the upgrade would significantly reduce repetitive applications for workers who travel frequently, while also streamlining oversight for employers.

The authority said the service is fully integrated with the Ministry of Interior’s systems, allowing approved permits to be transmitted automatically. Once approved, employers and workers can print the permit at any time without further processing.

Applications can be submitted digitally through the Ashal portal for companies and manpower services, or via the Sahel app for businesses and individuals. Users can choose between a single-trip or multiple-trip permit, specify the start and end dates, and complete the process online. According to the authority, the system immediately displays the transaction number and application status after submission.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Public Authority for Manpower said the new service allows authorised signatories to grant advance, automatic approval for exit permits, removing the need to review each request individually. Officials said this would reduce administrative pressure on employers while ensuring faster and more seamless service for workers.

The reform builds on Kuwait’s decision last year to tighten oversight of expatriate travel. In June 2025, exit permits were made mandatory for expatriates working in the private sector, with the rule coming into force on July 1, 2026. Under the regulation, expatriate workers must obtain their employer’s permission before leaving the country.

Authorities have said the measures are designed to balance the rights of employees and employers while strengthening oversight of expatriate workforce movement, even as the country modernises labour procedures through digital platforms.