Kuwait tightens residency law, introduces six-month cap on expats abroad

Kuwait has tightened its residency rules for expatriates, introducing a six-month cap on the duration of time residents can be away from the country, according to Gulf News. The change, notified through a ministerial decision, is part of a broader update to the country’s residency regulations aimed at stricter compliance and oversight.

The measures were issued by the Ministry of Interior, and form part of the executive regulations of Kuwait’s residency law, according to local media reports. The decision applies across all categories of residency permits, with specific exemptions carved out for select groups.

Under Ministerial Decision No. 2249 of 2025, expatriate residents will no longer be permitted to stay outside Kuwait for more than six months. The restriction applies uniformly to all types of residency permits, though exemptions have been granted to children of Kuwaiti women, property owners, and foreign investors.

Separate rules have been laid out for domestic workers. Under Article 20 of the updated regulations, domestic staff may remain outside Kuwait for a maximum of four months, unless the sponsor submits an approved leave request through the relevant residency affairs departments or via the Sahel application.

The Interior Ministry said the revised framework is intended to streamline residency management while maintaining flexibility for specific categories, as Kuwait continues to recalibrate its immigration and residency policies.