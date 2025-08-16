Kuwait rolls out biggest visa changes in decades with streamlined categories

Kuwait has unveiled one of its most sweeping visa reforms in decades, opening entry to visitors from nearly every country in the world while upholding its long-standing ban on Israeli nationals under a 1964 Amiri Decree citing a state of war. The overhaul, presented under the banner “Kuwait Visa Platform... New Entry Visas,” takes immediate effect.

Colonel Abdulaziz Al Kandari of the General Department of Residency outlined the four-tier system designed to simplify applications and expand eligibility, as reported by Gulf News. The platform enables digital submissions, with visa categories tailored to nationality, profession, or specific events.

Four-Tier Visa System

Unrestricted access (52 countries): Passport holders from the U.S., UK, EU/Schengen states, Japan, and Australia can apply with no extra conditions beyond six months’ passport validity.

GCC residents and professionals: Residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and approved foreign professionals qualify, provided they show financial solvency and valid residency.

Financial solvency route (pending): Applicants from non-listed countries may be eligible if they provide bank statements, hotel bookings, and a refundable security deposit.

Event-specific visas: Tailored for international conferences and local events, with requirements set on a case-by-case basis.

Entry Categories and Durations

Tourist visas: Single-entry (1–3 months) or multiple-entry (3–12 months), with 30-day stays per entry.

Family visas: Require Arabic-translated proof of kinship (up to fourth-degree relatives) with similar duration options.

Business visas: Issued for corporate invitations, valid for a single 30-day stay or multiple entries over a year.

Colonel Al Kandari said the reform followed “thorough studies of immediate and long-term implications,” adding that it aims to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a tourism hub while safeguarding national security.

Kuwait remains the only Gulf state without diplomatic ties or travel provisions for Israelis, unlike the UAE and Bahrain, which established relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords. The Interior Ministry confirmed that the platform is operational immediately, with the financial solvency route expected to launch in the coming months.