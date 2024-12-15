scorecardresearch
Moscow Calling: Indians can now travel to Russia visa-free starting 2025. How to apply and more 

Indian tourists may soon be able to visit Russia without the need for a visa, with the possibility of this arrangement starting as early as spring 2025. 

In June, Russia and India held discussions about a bilateral agreement to ease visa requirements, focusing on establishing visa-free group tourist exchanges. 

Currently, obtaining a Russian visa involves a detailed process and careful planning. Indian travelers to Russia typically apply for different visa types, including tourist, business, humanitarian, private, work, and student visas, depending on the purpose of their visit. 

According to Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, 28,500 Indian travelers visited Moscow in the first half of 2024, a 1.5-fold increase from the previous year. Most of these visitors traveled for business or work-related reasons. 

Indian passport holders already enjoy visa-free access to 62 countries. 

Unified E-Visa System 

Since August 1, 2023, Indian travelers have been able to apply for a unified e-visa (UEV), which typically takes about four days to process. This development is particularly important as India has become a key market for Russian tourism, both for leisure and business. 

The unified e-visa (UEV) is a single-entry permit allowing entry to the entire Russian Federation for personal, business, tourism, or to attend scientific, cultural, political, economic, or sports events. This visa is available to citizens of 55 countries, including India. 

How to apply for UEV 

Foreign citizens can apply for a visa directly through the Consular Division of the Russian Embassy or the nearest Russian Consulate by making a prior appointment via the online portal (http://new_delhi.kdmid.ru/). 

Certain categories of applicants, including diplomats and officials, can apply directly to Russian consular institutions. 

To prevent fraud in the pre-registration system, consular institutions will only accept documents from applicants whose personal data matches the information entered in the registration system. If there is any discrepancy between the system data and the submitted documents, they will not be considered. Only one set of documents can be processed per reserved appointment slot. 

Published on: Dec 15, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
