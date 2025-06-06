'New Singapore or Dubai': User decodes why the Asian country is future destination for Indians

Saurabh Jain, an edtech entrepreneur, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain how Japan is emerging as a preferred travel destination among Indians. He said that many people in his circle have gone to Japan, like it is the new Singapore or Dubai.

He added that Japan offers a host of benefits, which make it a lucrative destination for Indians.

"People in India in my circle are going to Japan like it's the new Singapore or Dubai. At least 4-5 families in the last 3 months have visited Japan. Easy visa, good infra, just 7-8 hours flight, fallen Yen. Japan is the future destination for Indians. I visited Japan last year. Really fell in love with Japan," Jain wrote in his post.

Indian tourism to Japan is witnessing unprecedented growth, establishing the East Asian nation as a future destination for many Indian travellers. In 2024 alone, 233,000 Indians visited Japan, marking a remarkable increase in tourism, with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) actively promoting diverse regions to enhance this trend.

A significant portion of these tourists are first-time visitors, with 64.9 per cent opting for the renowned 'Golden Route', which includes Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hiroshima. This reflects a broader interest in exploring Japan's cultural and historical landmarks, contributing to a deeper understanding of the nation's rich heritage.

In the first quarter of 2025, the number of Indian tourists visiting Japan reached 62,100, a 24.8 per cent increase compared to the previous year. February saw a notable 29 per cent rise, attributed to the attraction of Japan's winter landscapes. April also recorded a historic high, fuelled by the cherry blossom season, which is a major draw for international visitors.

Indian travellers are spending more during their visits, with an average expenditure of 241,590 yen per trip in 2024, a 53.6 per cent increase from 2019.

The average duration of stays has also extended to 16.3 nights, indicating a shift towards more immersive travel experiences. The majority of Indian visitors are independent travellers, accounting for 86.9 per cent of leisure tourists.