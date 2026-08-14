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New Zealand visitor visa rules change: Most applications to move online starting September; Check dates, more details

New Zealand visitor visa rules change: Most applications to move online starting September; Check dates, more details

The move is part of INZ’s broader plan to shift visa services to a single digital platform and streamline the application process for both applicants and immigration officials

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Sonali
Sonali
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 9:10 AM IST
New Zealand visitor visa rules change: Most applications to move online starting September; Check dates, more detailsNew Zealand visa update: Old application system to close for most visitor visas from 2026

New Zealand is changing the way most visitor visa applications are submitted, with Immigration New Zealand (INZ) moving applicants to its enhanced Immigration Online platform from September 24, 2026. After the transition, new applications for most visitor visa categories will no longer be accepted through the existing online system.

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The move is part of INZ’s broader plan to shift visa services to a single digital platform and streamline the application process for both applicants and immigration officials.

Old system to stop accepting new visitor visa applications

From September 24, 2026, applicants applying for most visitor visa categories will have to use the enhanced Immigration Online system. New applications for these visa types will not be possible through the older platform.

However, applicants who have already created draft applications before the deadline will still be able to complete and submit them through the old system.

INZ said it will contact people with pending draft applications and guide them through the transition process.

From October 8, 2026, the listed visitor visa application forms will be permanently closed in the old system. Any unfinished draft applications remaining after this date will be deleted, and applicants will need to begin a fresh application through the enhanced platform.

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Submitted applications will not be affected. Applicants will continue to access their existing applications in the old system to upload documents or respond to requests from Immigration New Zealand until a decision is made.

Which visitor visas will move to the new platform?

The transition will cover a wide range of visitor visa categories, including:

  • Visitor Visa

  • Business Visitor Visa

  • Academic Visitor Visa

  • Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa

  • Guardian Visitor Visa

  • Medical Treatment Visitor Visa

  • Sports Events Visitor Visa

  • Visiting Media Visitor Visa

  • Private Yacht or Plane Visitor Visa

Several specialised visitor visa categories will also shift to the enhanced system.

The Group Visitor Visa and Tour Escort Visitor Visa will become available on the upgraded platform from August 24, 2026. The Group Visitor Visa will replace existing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and FAO (Foreign Affairs Official) processes in the enhanced system.

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Why is New Zealand making the change?

Immigration New Zealand said the enhanced Immigration Online platform has become its preferred system for processing visitor visa applications. The department has been gradually moving visa categories to the platform since 2021.

By closing some forms on the older system, INZ aims to create a more efficient digital process and allow resources to focus on applications handled through the upgraded platform.

Some visitor visas will not be affected

The changes will not apply to all visitor visa categories.

Applications for Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa and Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa will continue to remain available on the old system until they are transitioned in the future.

Visitor visas for partners and children of military personnel, students and workers have already moved to the enhanced Immigration Online system.

INZ has advised applicants who need assistance with online applications to use its official online application guidance or contact the immigration department before starting the process.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sonali
Sonali

Sonali is a journalist and Senior Sub Editor at Business Today, leading the NRI and Education sections with a keen focus on visas and global mobility trends. She delivers accessible, actionable stories on visa reforms, travel opportunities, and the experiences of Indians abroad. Beyond the newsroom, Sonali is an avid singer and passionate food and travel enthusiast, often drawing inspiration from her journeys and culinary discoveries. Her work combines in-depth reporting with a love for exploring cultures, making her stories especially relevant for readers navigating global opportunities.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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