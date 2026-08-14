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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 14: The government has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15 per cent of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 8:45 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on Aug 14: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over the pricing of CNG, PNG and LPG continue despite no change in their rates for more than a month, except for a cut in commercial LPG prices at the start of this month. The uncertainty linked to the war in West Asia has kept fears of a possible price hike alive, even as India moves to secure supplies and maintain a steady import pipeline.

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India is looking to source a larger share of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on West Asia and limit supply disruptions. Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have declined, while domestic cooking gas continues to be sold below cost, adding to the burden on state-run fuel retailers.

MUST READ | Govt may charge LPG, natural gas users to fund $42 billion strategic fuel reserve: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 14

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

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950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 14

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 14

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 14

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

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Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi, in a written reply to lawmakers, said Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have been selling a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. He stated that the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, mainly used as cooking fuel, was ₹188 per cylinder in August.

Gopi added that the government compensates fuel retailers for losses on household cooking gas sold at below-market rates, though the payments come with a lag. He said the government paid a subsidy of ₹30,000 crore towards clearing some dues for 2025/26 and 2026/27, but pending LPG dues to state retailers still stood at more than ₹59,000 crore as of July 31.

DON'T MISS | India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report

LPG consumption fell more than 16 per cent year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month as shortages pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas and more polluting fuels such as biomass and kerosene.

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As per reports, the government has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15 per cent of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts. India is also looking to raise this share to as much as a quarter by 2027. Earlier this year, India arranged its first-ever US term supplies, contracting about 2.2 million tonnes, or 10 per cent of its total LPG imports.

Executives from the three refiners are currently in the US negotiating supply deals, and the three state refiners plan to issue a joint tender for US LPG after evaluating potential suppliers and offers.

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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 8:45 AM IST
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