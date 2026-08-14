Top stocks in news: Tata Motors PV, LEAP, Technocraft, AB Real Estate, Max Fin, LG India

Corporate actions today: Shares of Apollo Hospitals, HPCL, Federal Bank, Indian Oil,, Ganesh Consumer Products, Godawari Power, HAL, Alkali , etals Anup Engineering, Astral, Bondada Engineering, Canara HSBC Life,, Crest Ventures, Dynamatic Technologies, Global Health, Minda Corporation, Quality Power, Rain Industries, RBL Bank, REC, Sonata Software, Yatharth Hospital and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

LEAP India: The supply chain solutions player will make its stock market debut on Friday, August 14 after the company raised a total of Rs 2,480 crore from its maiden stake sale between August 07-11. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 151-159 per share with a lot size of 94 shares. The issue was overall subscribed 8.38 times.

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Technocraft Ventures: The EMS and engineering solutions player will begin its stock market journey on Friday, August 14 after it raised Rs 252 crore from its maiden stake sale launched between August 07-11. The issue was sold in the range of Rs 200-212 apiece with a lot size of 70 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 38.7 times during the bidding period.

Piramal Pharma: An existing shareholder is likely to sell a 6 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma through block deals, with the offer size estimated at around Rs 1,750 crore, suggests some media reports citing sources. The deal may be offered at a minor discount to its previous close.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The homegrown auto major reported a 80.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 775 crore, while revenue increased 9.3 per cent YoY to Rs 95,799 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA was down 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,176 crore, while margins dropped to 6.5 per cent for the quarter.

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Max Financial Services: The life insurer reported total annualised premium equivalent (APE) of Rs 1,922 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while value of new business (VNB) stood at Rs 446 crore. Its VNB margin improved to 23.2 per cent, while retail APE came in at Rs 1,810 crore.

LG Electronics India: The consumer electronics maker reported a net profit of Rs 652.9 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 7,233.4 crore for three months ended on June 30, 2026. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 904.2 crore, with margins improving to 12.5 per cent for the quarter.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: The realty player's subsidiary, Birla Estates, announced its entry into the Navi Mumbai market with the redevelopment of Shiv Sai Co-operative Housing Society in Vashi, undertaken jointly with an affiliate of Priyanka Group. The project has a total revenue potential of approximately Rs 2,600 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate developer reported a net profit of Rs 200.4 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 1,115.6 crore for the April-June 2026 period. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 361.4 crore, with margins improving to 32.4 per cent.

Honasa Consumer: The beauty and personal care company reported a net profit of Rs 90.2 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 755.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 110.1 crore, with margins improving by 689 basis points to 14.57 per cent.

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Welspun Living: The home textiles company reported a net profit of Rs 160.7 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 2,795.5 crore for the first quarter of ongoing financial year. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 321.1 crore, with margins improving to 12 per cent.

KRBL: The basmati rice maker reported a net profit of Rs 260.7 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 1,495.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 307.58 crore, with margins rising to 20.56 per cent.

Indigo Paints: The paints manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 41.7 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 369.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 62 crore, with margins improving to 16.8 per cent.