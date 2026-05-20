North Korea to Turkmenistan: The 10 hardest countries in the world to get a tourist visa for

Of the world’s 195 sovereign states, most are reachable with the right paperwork. But a handful remain unusually difficult to visit because of strict visa rules, limited consular access, security concerns, or tour-only entry systems. Here are ten countries where getting in can still be especially challenging for many travellers.

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Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has opened up much more in recent years, especially after introducing tourist eVisas for many nationalities. Even so, travel is still regulated, and some areas remain off-limits or tightly controlled. Entry rules can also vary depending on nationality and the purpose of travel.

Iran

Iran often requires travellers to obtain a visa authorisation code before they can apply for a visa. In many cases, that code must be arranged through an approved Iranian travel agency or sponsor. Visa rules have become somewhat more flexible with eVisas and visa-on-arrival options for some nationalities, but restrictions remain significant for travellers from several countries.

Russia

Russia’s visa process is known for being paperwork-heavy and detailed. Applicants may be asked for extensive travel information, and the process can take time even when all documents are in order. While a visa is generally obtainable, it is not usually a simple application.

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Cuba

Cuba remains complicated for many travellers, especially U.S. citizens, who must travel under an authorized category rather than for ordinary tourism. For other nationalities, entry is generally easier, but travellers still need to follow the country’s specific documentation rules.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is one of the world’s most restrictive destinations for visitors. Most travellers need a visa, and the process usually requires a sponsor or invitation inside the country. Independent travel is limited, and approval can be difficult to secure.

Chad

Chad is not among the easiest places to enter, and many travellers need a visa in advance. Depending on nationality, the process may involve sponsorship, an invitation letter, and limited consular options. Entry requirements can be especially cumbersome compared with more open destinations.

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Somalia

Somalia is widely considered a high-risk destination, and many governments strongly advise against travel there. Even when entry is possible, the security situation makes visiting difficult and often heavily restricted in practice.

Bhutan

Bhutan tightly manages tourism through a regulated system. Most visitors must arrange their trip through approved channels, and entry is linked to an organised itinerary rather than independent tourism. The country also uses a sustainability fee system as part of its tourism model.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan remains extremely difficult to visit due to ongoing conflict and instability, as well as strong travel warnings from many governments. Even when visas are theoretically available, the security environment makes travel highly risky and uncommon.

North Korea

North Korea is one of the hardest countries in the world to visit. Tourist access is tightly controlled, travel is usually arranged through state-approved agencies, and independent movement is not allowed. Visitors remain under close supervision throughout their stay.