Oman extends residency card validity to 10 years, announces fee structure changes

Oman has increased the validity of its residence cards from three years to 10 years, according to media reports citing the Royal Oman Police. The move comes under Decision 157/2025, which amends provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Civil Status Law, according to Khaleej Times.

Cardholders must renew their residency within 30 days after issuance to maintain a valid status, the reports indicated. However, the change will apply only to specific categories and controls, as determined by the Director General.

Additionally, the residency card fee is set at 5 Omani riyals per year. For those needing a replacement card, the fee is higher, at 20 Omani riyals.

Foreign residents need to renew their residency cards promptly to avoid penalties. New regulations aim to make it easier for foreign workers and their families to comply with local laws while also providing them with more flexibility.

These changes are part of Oman's strategy to attract and retain skilled foreign professionals and strengthen its role as a regional center for international business. The reforms offer foreign residents and their families greater certainty about their long-term residency status in the country, enabling them to plan for the future with more confidence.

Oman introduces visa amnesty scheme

In another significant development, Oman has also launched a visa amnesty scheme, valid until December 31, 2025. The initiative allows foreign nationals with expired visas or residence permits to regularise their status without facing penalties. Those wishing to renew their residence permits or transfer employment within Oman will be exempt from fines related to expired permits, provided their status is corrected by the Ministry of Labour.

For foreign nationals planning to leave Oman permanently, all fines related to non-work-related visas will also be waived, the Royal Oman Police clarified.