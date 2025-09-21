'One firm got 5,189 H-1Bs after sacking 16k Americans': White House defends $100K visa fee in 9 points

Following President Trump’s proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, the White House released a detailed fact sheet Friday defending the move as a necessary response to widespread program abuse, American job losses, and national security concerns.

The fact sheet lays out the administration’s case for the steep new financial barrier, arguing that the H-1B program has been “deliberately exploited” by companies to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labor. The $100,000 fee—required for all new H-1B petitions filed from outside the U.S.—is intended to raise the cost of abuse and prioritize high-skilled, high-wage hiring.

Here are the key claims and data points the White House used to justify the policy:

1. Surge in H-1B Use in Tech

In FY 2003, H-1B workers held 32% of IT jobs.

By 2025, that figure has jumped to over 65%, indicating a heavy reliance on foreign labor in one of the U.S.’s most critical industries.

2. High Unemployment Among U.S. STEM Graduates

Unemployment among recent computer science graduates is 6.1%.

For computer engineering graduates, it’s 7.5%—more than double the rate for graduates in biology or art history.

3. Disconnect Between STEM Employment and Foreign Hiring

From 2000 to 2019, the number of foreign-born STEM workers more than doubled, while overall STEM employment grew only 44.5%.

The administration argues this signals a displacement of American talent, not a shortage of it.

4. Mass Layoffs at H-1B-Heavy Firms

The fact sheet highlights specific examples of companies continuing to hire large numbers of H-1B workers while laying off U.S. employees:

One unnamed firm laid off 16,000 Americans in 2025 after receiving 5,189 H-1B approvals.

Another secured 1,698 H-1B visas while cutting 2,400 jobs in Oregon.

A third reduced its U.S. workforce by 27,000 since 2022 but was granted 25,075 H-1B approvals.

A fourth cut 1,000 American jobs in February while receiving 1,137 H-1B approvals.

5. Training Their Replacements

The fact sheet references reports of American tech workers being forced to train their H-1B replacements under non-disclosure agreements, portraying the program as a vehicle for corporate outsourcing.

6. Long-Term Risks to the Domestic Workforce

The administration claims the current structure of the H-1B program disincentivizes young Americans from entering technical fields, citing lower perceived job security and wage competition.

7. National Security Framing

The fact sheet repeatedly frames the issue as a national security concern, arguing that dependence on foreign labor in critical infrastructure areas, including tech, weakens U.S. resilience and self-reliance.

8. Broader Reforms Coming

Alongside the proclamation, President Trump directed:

The Department of Labor to revise prevailing wage rules to ensure H-1B workers are not underpaid.

The Department of Homeland Security to initiate rulemaking that prioritizes visa approvals for higher-paid, high-skill jobs.

9. America-First Employment Stats

The fact sheet claims that since Trump returned to office:

All job gains have gone to American-born workers, reversing trends from the previous administration.

Federal workforce programs have been revised to exclude illegal immigrants, ensuring job training resources are reserved for U.S. citizens.

The White House is positioning the $100,000 H-1B visa fee as a direct countermeasure to what it views as a broken system—one that favors foreign labor at the expense of American jobs and security.