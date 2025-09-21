'One firm got 5,189 H-1Bs after sacking 16k Americans': White House defends $100K visa fee in 9 points

Following President Trump’s proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, the White House released a detailed fact sheet Friday defending the move as a necessary response to widespread program abuse, American job losses, and national security concerns.
The fact sheet lays out the administration’s case for the steep new financial barrier, arguing that the H-1B program has been “deliberately exploited” by companies to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labor. The $100,000 fee—required for all new H-1B petitions filed from outside the U.S.—is intended to raise the cost of abuse and prioritize high-skilled, high-wage hiring.
Here are the key claims and data points the White House used to justify the policy:
1. Surge in H-1B Use in Tech
2. High Unemployment Among U.S. STEM Graduates
3. Disconnect Between STEM Employment and Foreign Hiring
4. Mass Layoffs at H-1B-Heavy Firms
The fact sheet highlights specific examples of companies continuing to hire large numbers of H-1B workers while laying off U.S. employees:
5. Training Their Replacements
The fact sheet references reports of American tech workers being forced to train their H-1B replacements under non-disclosure agreements, portraying the program as a vehicle for corporate outsourcing.
6. Long-Term Risks to the Domestic Workforce
The administration claims the current structure of the H-1B program disincentivizes young Americans from entering technical fields, citing lower perceived job security and wage competition.
7. National Security Framing
The fact sheet repeatedly frames the issue as a national security concern, arguing that dependence on foreign labor in critical infrastructure areas, including tech, weakens U.S. resilience and self-reliance.
8. Broader Reforms Coming
Alongside the proclamation, President Trump directed:
9. America-First Employment Stats
The fact sheet claims that since Trump returned to office:
The White House is positioning the $100,000 H-1B visa fee as a direct countermeasure to what it views as a broken system—one that favors foreign labor at the expense of American jobs and security.