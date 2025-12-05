Passport verification records: Now access your passport verification documents on DigiLocker for faster, paperless checks

The Ministry of Electronics & IT, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, has enabled citizens to access their Passport Verification Record (PVR) directly through DigiLocker, both on the mobile app and the web platform. The move aims to simplify documentation for people preparing for urgent travel, visa processing or employment requirements, allowing them to download or view their PVR anytime without relying on physical copies. The initiative is expected to streamline verification procedures and offer greater ease to users across the country.

Advertisement

With PVRs now available inside DigiLocker, the government is pushing forward its goal of paperless and contactless public services. “With this integration, Passport Verification Records can now be securely accessed, stored, shared, and digitally verified within the DigiLocker ecosystem, promoting paperless, contactless, and citizen-centric service delivery,” the Ministry of Electronics & IT said. This ensures that digital documents remain trusted and fully verifiable during official checks.

Once verification is completed by the relevant authorities, a user’s PVR will automatically appear under the “Issued Documents” section of their DigiLocker account. This applies to both the mobile application and the web portal. The feature has been built to give citizens immediate access to essential records, reducing wait times and eliminating the need to carry paper documents for routine procedures.

Advertisement

DigiLocker also supports instant, consent-based sharing of PVRs with authorised institutions. Users can digitally send their records to agencies that require verification, helping them avoid the repetitive submission of photocopies or attested physical documents. According to the Ministry, this capability is intended to make official verifications faster and more convenient for both individuals and institutions.

All documents made available on DigiLocker, including PVRs, are issued directly from government databases, ensuring their authenticity and integrity. The platform uses a secure architecture designed to prevent alteration or misuse, making DigiLocker a dependable digital repository for high-value official records. The assurance of tamper-proof documents further strengthens trust in digital verification systems.

Highlighting the broader impact, the Ministry emphasised that the integration “enhances the convenience and accessibility of official verification documents for citizens while ensuring that their records remain secure, trusted, and digitally verifiable within the DigiLocker ecosystem.” Convenience, security and digital empowerment continue to be at the heart of the government’s Digital India initiative.

Advertisement

DigiLocker already serves as a central hub for key digital records such as Aadhaar, driving licences, vehicle registration certificates and educational documents. Its cloud-based framework supports secure storage and easy retrieval, reducing dependence on physical paperwork and reinforcing digital governance.

The addition of PVRs is expected to significantly ease compliance for individuals who often need documentation at short notice. Whether for travel, job applications or other official requirements, citizens can now rely on DigiLocker to quickly retrieve and share government-issued, verified records—providing a smoother and more efficient verification experience.