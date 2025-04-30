Business Today
Planning a US trip? Average wait time for US B1/B2 visa crosses 3 months at many Indian consulates-Details here

These visas require an in-person interview unless waived and interview wait times can significantly vary depending on the location

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025 4:52 PM IST
Planning a US trip? Average wait time for US B1/B2 visa crosses 3 months at many Indian consulates-Details hereUS visa process updated: Rescheduling rules, waiver options, and interview delays

As global travel picks up, foreign nationals planning to visit the United States for business, tourism, or study must navigate an essential step: securing a visa. This means applying for a nonimmigrant visa for most short-term visits, such as a B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), or a combined B-1/B-2 visa. These visas require an in-person interview—unless waived—and interview wait times can significantly vary depending on the location.

According to the U.S. Department of State, visa eligibility is determined primarily through the applicant’s statements during the interview, though officers may refer to supporting documents like travel itineraries, employment letters, or financial records for verification.

The most common reason for visa denial remains the inability to prove strong ties to the applicant's home country, including family, employment, or economic connections, which are needed to overcome the legal presumption of immigrant intent under U.S. immigration law.

Apart from visitor visas, other nonimmigrant categories include the H-1B visa, which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations, and the F-1 visa, meant for international students enrolled in U.S. institutions.

Beginning January 1, 2025, applicants can continue scheduling their first nonimmigrant visa appointment at the location of their choice. They will be allowed to reschedule once if needed. The U.S. embassy and its four consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad periodically release new appointment slots to manage demand.

City Interview Required
(B1/B2)
Average wait times		 Interview Required
(B1/B2)
Next available appointment		 Interview Required
(F,M,J)
Next available appointment		 Interview Required
Petition-Base (H,L,O,P,Q)
Next available appointment

Interview Required
Crew and Transit
(C,D,C1/D)
Next available appointment
New Delhi 9 months 9 months 2 months NA

2.5 months
Mumbai (Bombay) 7.5 months 9.5 months 3 months NA 2 months
Hyderabad 7.5 months 7.5 months 2 months 2.5 months NA
Kolkata 8 months 8 months 2 months NA NA
Chennai (Madras) 11.5 months 13.5 months 1.5 months 2 months

1.5 months

(Source: U.S. DEPARTMENT of STATE — BUREAU of CONSULAR AFFAIRS)

Visa seekers can refer to the Global Visa Wait Times table for an estimated timeline. However, the wait times are only approximate, as they depend on each embassy or consulate’s staffing and workload. The “Next available appointment” reflects the soonest slot at the time of inquiry, while the “Average wait time” refers to the typical duration applicants waited (from fee payment to interview) in the previous month, only shown when delays exceed three months.

Applicants are encouraged to monitor the appointment system regularly, as earlier slots may open unexpectedly. Those eligible for Interview Waiver programs, which allow applicants to submit documents without appearing in person, may have shorter processing times, but these waivers are only available at select locations and are not reflected in general wait time data.

Published on: Apr 30, 2025 4:52 PM IST
