Planning a US trip? Average wait time for US B1/B2 visa crosses 3 months at many Indian consulates-Details here

As global travel picks up, foreign nationals planning to visit the United States for business, tourism, or study must navigate an essential step: securing a visa. This means applying for a nonimmigrant visa for most short-term visits, such as a B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), or a combined B-1/B-2 visa. These visas require an in-person interview—unless waived—and interview wait times can significantly vary depending on the location.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Department of State, visa eligibility is determined primarily through the applicant’s statements during the interview, though officers may refer to supporting documents like travel itineraries, employment letters, or financial records for verification.

The most common reason for visa denial remains the inability to prove strong ties to the applicant's home country, including family, employment, or economic connections, which are needed to overcome the legal presumption of immigrant intent under U.S. immigration law.

Apart from visitor visas, other nonimmigrant categories include the H-1B visa, which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations, and the F-1 visa, meant for international students enrolled in U.S. institutions.

Beginning January 1, 2025, applicants can continue scheduling their first nonimmigrant visa appointment at the location of their choice. They will be allowed to reschedule once if needed. The U.S. embassy and its four consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad periodically release new appointment slots to manage demand.

Advertisement

City Interview Required

(B1/B2)

Average wait times Interview Required

(B1/B2)

Next available appointment Interview Required

(F,M,J)

Next available appointment Interview Required

Petition-Base (H,L,O,P,Q)

Next available appointment Interview Required

Crew and Transit

(C,D,C1/D)

Next available appointment New Delhi 9 months 9 months 2 months NA 2.5 months Mumbai (Bombay) 7.5 months 9.5 months 3 months NA 2 months Hyderabad 7.5 months 7.5 months 2 months 2.5 months NA Kolkata 8 months 8 months 2 months NA NA Chennai (Madras) 11.5 months 13.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 1.5 months

(Source: U.S. DEPARTMENT of STATE — BUREAU of CONSULAR AFFAIRS)

Visa seekers can refer to the Global Visa Wait Times table for an estimated timeline. However, the wait times are only approximate, as they depend on each embassy or consulate’s staffing and workload. The “Next available appointment” reflects the soonest slot at the time of inquiry, while the “Average wait time” refers to the typical duration applicants waited (from fee payment to interview) in the previous month, only shown when delays exceed three months.

Advertisement

Applicants are encouraged to monitor the appointment system regularly, as earlier slots may open unexpectedly. Those eligible for Interview Waiver programs, which allow applicants to submit documents without appearing in person, may have shorter processing times, but these waivers are only available at select locations and are not reflected in general wait time data.