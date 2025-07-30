If you’re planning a European trip in 2026, your Schengen visa may no longer come as a sticker in your passport. Instead, it could arrive as a secure barcode, part of a sweeping digital overhaul that aims to simplify travel to the EU. And that’s just one of the changes underway.

Two major changes are poised to reshape how travellers, including Indian nationals, enter Europe: the digital Schengen visa system and a proposed flexible pan-European tourist visa.

Digital Schengen visa: What’s coming first

The EU is already in motion. In a quiet test run earlier this year, France issued 70,000 digital Schengen visas for visitors attending the 2024 Paris Olympics. Instead of a sticker, recipients got a digital barcode. That trial is now a blueprint for the continent.

By 2026, travellers will be able to:

Upload documents

Pay visa fees online

Track application status

Receive a digitally signed barcode visa

Note: First-time applicants or those with outdated biometric data will still need a one-time in-person visit. But for frequent travellers, renewals will be faster and more seamless.

The system is expected to be fully operational across all EU member states by 2028.

EES and ETIAS: Border upgrades on the way

In parallel, two new digital border control systems are on the horizon:

EES (Entry/Exit System) launches in October 2025, replacing passport stamps with biometric checks like facial scans and fingerprints.

ETIAS, due by the end of 2026, will require visa-free travellers to apply online before entering Europe, similar to the U.S. ESTA.

Both are designed to make border crossings more secure and efficient without altering visa rules for most UAE residents.

Flexible pan-European visa: Still in discussion

While digitalisation moves ahead, some EU nations, led by Greece, Italy, and France, are pushing for a “European tourist visa” that would:

Make travel across multiple EU countries simpler

Reduce red tape

Possibly include both Schengen and non-Schengen countries

Italy’s Jubilee visa for 2025 pilgrims and Greece’s active lobbying are early signs of momentum. However, this idea still lacks formal EU backing and would require years of legal coordination.

Why Indian and UAE travellers should care

For now, the digital Schengen visa will have the most immediate impact: