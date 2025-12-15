Planning to travel to Dubai? These UAE visa offences can get you deported, imprisoned

The UAE has reinforced its tough stance on immigration compliance, making it clear that violations of residency and visa rules will attract severe penalties, including imprisonment, substantial fines, and deportation. The measures are designed to safeguard public security and maintain social order, according to the Gulf News.

At the centre of this framework is Federal Law No. 29 of 2021, which governs the entry and residence of foreigners. The law emphasises that sheltering or employing undocumented residents can facilitate unlawful activities and pose risks to public safety. It lays down strict consequences for violations related to visas, employment, harbouring and the misuse of residency permits.

Authorities have stressed that understanding these rules is critical for both residents and employers.

Harbouring or employing infiltrators

Sheltering or employing infiltrators is treated as a serious offence due to its potential impact on public security. Penalties include imprisonment for a minimum of two months and fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh5 million, depending on the number of offenders or whether organised networks are involved.

Deportation of the foreigner is mandatory in all cases. Repeat violations may also result in the deportation of the employer or harbourer.

Misuse of visas

Using a visa for purposes other than those intended, such as working while on a visit or tourist visa, constitutes a legal violation. Offenders face a minimum fine of Dh10,000, possible imprisonment depending on the circumstances, and deportation if ordered by the court.

Providing false information

Submitting false statements to bypass the provisions of the law can result in imprisonment for up to six months, fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh10,000, and possible deportation, as determined by the court.

Facilitating visa violations

Assisting, participating in or facilitating the use of a visa contrary to its intended purpose is also a serious offence. Penalties include a minimum fine of Dh10,000, which increases with the number of violators, possible imprisonment, and mandatory deportation of the foreigner involved.

This provision is designed to ensure visas are used strictly for their approved purposes.

Forging or using forged documents

Forging visas, residency permits or official documents, or knowingly using forged documents, carries severe consequences. Violators can face imprisonment of up to 10 years, along with mandatory deportation for foreign nationals.

Penalties for companies

Companies are not exempt from liability. If representatives commit offences under the law, firms can be fined a minimum of Dh50,000 per violation. Courts may also order the closure of a business for up to six months.

Administrative fines for non-compliance

Foreigners who overstay their visas, fail to renew their residency permits, or do not exit the UAE within the permitted period are subject to administrative fines calculated on a daily basis. If unpaid, penalties can escalate to imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of Dh4,000, with deportation possible.

Parents are also required to secure residency and identity documents for newborns within four months of birth. Delays beyond this period attract administrative fines for each day of non-compliance.