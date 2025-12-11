UAE tightens residence rules against infiltrators with fines of up to Rs 12.23 cr, prison term

The UAE is strengthening its laws regarding the entry and residence of foreigners to improve security, stability, and public safety. The officials are increasing penalties for violations that could threaten security or disrupt public order, reflecting a policy that prioritises the protection of society and law compliance, according to Gulf News.

Advertisement

What are the penalties?

Due to the increasing sheltering and employment of infiltrators in the nation, the government has imposed fines ranging from Dh100,000 (approximately Rs 24.46 lakh) to Dh5 million (approximately Rs 12.23 crores). This, along with a minimum prison sentence of two months, depending on the scale of involvement, as per Federal Law No. 29 of 2021.

These legal penalties also extend to anyone who is helping these illegal immigrants in any form, ranging from accommodation, work or any other support that helps them to live in the country illegally.

The official stance

Officials emphasised that unregistered or unidentified entrants pose security threats that are hard to detect, in addition to risks of involvement in unlawful activities, making strict enforcement a priority for societal stability.

Advertisement

Beyond security considerations, authorities also stress the importance of using a visa only for its intended purpose. The UAE's visa framework is described as a foundational tool for managing residency. Employing a visa for unauthorised activities, such as working on a tourist or visit visa, is treated as a serious breach that can disrupt public order and lead to legal consequences.

The legislation also criminalises the forging or illicit use of residency documents, labelling such acts as direct threats to the national identity system and state security.

Penalties can include up to ten years in prison and substantial fines, with amounts varying by the type of document and the manner of misuse, underscoring the seriousness of tampering with official records.

Advertisement

In its drive to curb visa misuse, the tightening of rules reflects a commitment to integrity in the labour market, preventing tourist or temporary visas from becoming a gateway to illegal employment. Proper regulation aims to ensure fair competition, protect workers' rights, and uphold procedures designed to safeguard society and govern contractual relationships.

Enforcement efforts extend to attempts to forge or misuse residency documents, a threat perceived as a direct challenge to state security, identity systems, and regulatory frameworks. Forgery penalties can reach up to ten years in prison, accompanied by substantial fines that depend on the type of document and the characteristics of the offence, highlighting the risks associated with fabricating official identities or facilitating entry through false information.