PM Modi in Trinidad & Tobago: OCI cards announced for 6th-gen Indians in the nation; What are OCI cards?

In a landmark announcement during his first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi declared that citizens of Indian origin in the Caribbean nation, up to the sixth generation, will now be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, offering them the right to live and work in India without restrictions.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering of the Indian community in Port of Spain, PM Modi underscored the emotional and historical ties that connect India and its diaspora. “Today, I'm happy to announce that the OCI cards will be given to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago. We aren't just connected by blood or surname. You are connected by belonging. India welcomes, and India embraces you!” he said.

Calling on the diaspora to engage more deeply with their ancestral land, he urged, “Visit the villages of your ancestors. Walk the soil they walked on. Bring your children and neighbours. Bring anyone who enjoys 'Chai' and a good story. We will welcome all of you with open arms, warm hearts and Jalebi.”

Advertisement

Let's understand what an OCI card is.

The OCI card, introduced in August 2005, allows individuals of Indian origin who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or thereafter, to register and enjoy specific privileges.

Home Minister LK Advani initially presented the scheme to establish dual citizenship for the Indian diaspora. OCI card holders who possess foreign passports benefit from a lifetime, multiple-entry visa to India and are exempt from registering with local police for any duration of stay in the country.

Currently, there are over 4.5 million registered OCI card holders worldwide, with the largest contingents residing in the United States (over 1.68 million), the United Kingdom (934,000), Australia (494,000), and Canada (418,000).

The 2021 amendments to OCI cards

Advertisement

The 2021 gazette notification made significant amendments to the existing rules for OCI holders, whereby they must now obtain permission to visit certain protected areas in India, similar to restrictions faced by foreign nationals in regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

New conditions also require OCI holders to secure special permits for conducting research, engaging in missionary or journalistic activities, or visiting designated protected zones.

Notably, the 2021 revisions placed OCI holders on par with foreign nationals under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 2003, which reversed the previous status that granted them similar rights as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in matters of economic, financial, and educational privileges.

These adjustments to the OCI regulations are not the first of their kind. The original guidelines established back in 2005 were later replaced by new provisions issued in 2007 and 2009, expanding the rights and benefits available to OCI card holders while attempting to balance the framework of rights with those offered to NRIs.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also congratulated Trinidad and Tobago for becoming the first country in the region to adopt India’s UPI digital payments system. “Sending money will be as easy as sending a Good Morning text message. I promise it will be faster than the bowling of the West Indies,” he quipped.

Advertisement

Highlighting India’s global ascent, Modi said the country has lifted more than 250 million people out of extreme poverty in the last decade. “India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world… powered by our innovative and energetic youth,” he said, citing World Bank data.

(With agency inputs)