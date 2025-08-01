Red, white, blue: What do different passport colours mean for Indian nationals; who gets what

Whether you're flying abroad for leisure or on official duty, the colour of your passport could say a lot more than you think.

India issues different types of passports based on purpose and status, with each type colour-coded to aid immigration authorities and streamline travel protocols. These classifications fall under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs and are defined in the Passports Act of 1967.

The colour-coded passport system

There are three main passport types issued in India, each with its own eligibility criteria and travel privileges:

Blue (Ordinary passport) : Issued to regular Indian citizens travelling abroad for personal or professional reasons. It’s the most commonly issued passport type.

White (Official passport) : Reserved for government officials travelling on official duty. It helps authorities identify the bearer’s role in public service.

Red (Diplomatic passport): Issued to diplomats posted at embassies and consulates. These passports allow access to various international privileges and have 28 pages to accommodate multiple visas.

In recent years, India has also begun issuing e-passports embedded with electronic chips to enhance security and ease border checks.

Who gets what?

Here’s how eligibility aligns with the colour-coded categories:

Type of Passport Colour People Eligible Ordinary Blue Ordinary Ctizens Diplomatic Red Diplomats (Embassy or Consulate) Official White Ministers and Government Officials

Documents required for an Indian passport

To apply for a blue (ordinary) passport, applicants typically need:

Proof of birth (birth certificate, school leaving certificate)

Photo ID (Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN, or driving licence)

Proof of residence (utility bill or rental agreement)

Proof of nationality (Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN)

For white or red passports, the following additional documents are required:

Government ID

Duty certificate from the head of office

Official forwarding letter

Clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

These protocols ensure secure and efficient passport issuance, tailored to the traveller’s purpose and position.