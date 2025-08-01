Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Red, white, blue: What do different passport colours mean for Indian nationals; who gets what

Red, white, blue: What do different passport colours mean for Indian nationals; who gets what

India issues different types of passports based on purpose and status, with each type colour-coded to aid immigration authorities and streamline travel protocols

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sonali
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 11:17 AM IST
Red, white, blue: What do different passport colours mean for Indian nationals; who gets whatTypes of passports in India

 

Whether you're flying abroad for leisure or on official duty, the colour of your passport could say a lot more than you think.

India issues different types of passports based on purpose and status, with each type colour-coded to aid immigration authorities and streamline travel protocols. These classifications fall under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs and are defined in the Passports Act of 1967.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The colour-coded passport system

There are three main passport types issued in India, each with its own eligibility criteria and travel privileges:

  • Blue (Ordinary passport): Issued to regular Indian citizens travelling abroad for personal or professional reasons. It’s the most commonly issued passport type.

  • White (Official passport): Reserved for government officials travelling on official duty. It helps authorities identify the bearer’s role in public service.

  • Red (Diplomatic passport): Issued to diplomats posted at embassies and consulates. These passports allow access to various international privileges and have 28 pages to accommodate multiple visas.

In recent years, India has also begun issuing e-passports embedded with electronic chips to enhance security and ease border checks.

Who gets what?

Advertisement

Here’s how eligibility aligns with the colour-coded categories:

Type of Passport Colour People Eligible
Ordinary Blue Ordinary Ctizens
Diplomatic Red Diplomats (Embassy or Consulate)
Official White Ministers and Government Officials

Documents required for an Indian passport

To apply for a blue (ordinary) passport, applicants typically need:

  • Proof of birth (birth certificate, school leaving certificate)

  • Photo ID (Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN, or driving licence)

  • Proof of residence (utility bill or rental agreement)

  • Proof of nationality (Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN)

For white or red passports, the following additional documents are required:

  • Government ID

  • Duty certificate from the head of office

  • Official forwarding letter

  • Clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

These protocols ensure secure and efficient passport issuance, tailored to the traveller’s purpose and position.

Published on: Aug 1, 2025 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today