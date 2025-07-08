Rs 1 crore or less: 9 countries where Indians are buying citizenship, no questions asked

In a world of visa restrictions and geopolitical uncertainty, a second passport is fast becoming the ultimate luxury—and increasingly, a strategic necessity. For wealthy Indians, “passport planning” is no longer just about travel; it’s about mobility, tax freedom, and a backup plan.
The good news? You don’t need to move. You don’t need to speak a new language. In fact, you don’t even need ₹1 crore.
Here are 9 countries where Indians can legally buy citizenship- fast, quietly, and with zero global tax liability.
1. Dominica
Minimum Investment: ₹76 lakh (donation)
Processing Time: 3–6 months
Why It’s Popular: No residency, no interview, no language test. Just wire the money and go global.
Access: Visa-free to 145 countries
2. St. Lucia
Minimum Investment: ₹76 lakh (donation)
Processing Time: 4–5 months
Perks: Zero global income tax, easy family inclusion, and tropical vibes.
3. Vanuatu
Minimum Investment: ₹80 lakh
Processing Time: 60 days
USP: “Amazon Prime for citizenship”—fastest CBI program in the world.
4. Grenada
Minimum Investment: ₹95 lakh
Why It Stands Out: Only CBI country with US E-2 visa treaty access—lets you live and work in America.
5. Antigua & Barbuda
Minimum Investment: ₹76 lakh
Extras: Five-day residency requirement over five years—easily manageable.
6. Turkey
Minimum Investment: ₹1 crore (real estate)
What You Get: Full family citizenship and access to a Europe-adjacent passport.
7. North Macedonia
Minimum Investment: ₹92 lakh
Secret Weapon: Gateway to Europe’s Balkan region, fast-track EU ambition.
8. Moldova
Minimum Investment: ₹92 lakh
Why It’s Trending: 120+ visa-free countries and growing recognition in Europe.
9. St. Kitts & Nevis
Minimum Investment: ₹92 lakh
Notable: One of the oldest CBI programs in the world; discreet and efficient.
One catch?
India doesn’t allow dual citizenship. You’ll have to give up your Indian passport. But for many, the tradeoff is worth it. “You’re not just buying a passport,” says one consultant. “You’re buying peace of mind.”