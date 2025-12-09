Russia to launch simplified PR routes for skilled specialists from Apr 2026, no language exams needed

Russia has unveiled a streamlined residency pathway for skilled foreign nationals, effective April 15, 2026, offering a three-year temporary residence permit (TRP) or direct permanent residence permit (PRP) for those recognised as valuable specialists, exempting them from Russian language, history, and law exams.

The scheme targets professionals with achievements in science, technology, industry, sports, culture, or education, or those in high-demand fields, bypassing quotas and testing requirements to attract talent critical to Russia's development.​

Signed by President Vladimir Putin ahead of his India state visit, the decree aligns with recent India-Russia mobility pacts from the bilateral summit, easing migration for beneficial foreign workers.​

What is the scheme about?

Under the scheme, foreign nationals and their families working in science, economics, industry, education, culture, business, or sports can apply for a three-year temporary residency without an immigration quota or a Russian language proficiency test.

Officials explained that the program operates in two stages. First, applicants submit a request to a designated agency; if the agency deems them suitable, they proceed to the second stage, applying for temporary or permanent residency with the immigration authorities.

Agency approval remains valid for one year, during which the applicant must file an immigration application.

Applications to the agency can be completed digitally from the applicant’s home country. If approved, these individuals and their families would receive a one-year business visa to enter Russia and begin the residency process.

In the interim, successful applicants and their dependents would be allowed to work in Russia without a separate work permit while their residency application is being processed, the sources said. Authorities are expected to complete processing of temporary or permanent residency within 30 days of accepting the application.