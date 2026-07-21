Saudi Arabia launches multiple-entry Umrah visa valid for a year with 90-day cumulative stay

Saudi Arabia has made it easier for pilgrims to perform Umrah more than once a year. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a multiple-entry Umrah visa that stays valid for 365 days from the date of issue and allows holders to enter the Kingdom several times, with a total stay of up to 90 days across all visits, according to Gulf News.

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The move is part of Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 agenda and the Pilgrim Experience Program, both of which are aimed at streamlining arrivals, improving the overall experience for pilgrims and making services more efficient, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

What the visa requires

The visa does not work as a simple open pass. For every visit, holders must purchase a service package from an approved provider through the Nusuk platform, and the duration of that package cannot exceed the remaining validity left on the visa. An Umrah permit must also be obtained through the Nusuk application before arriving in the Kingdom.

The visa deactivates automatically after each departure and reactivates once the conditions for the next visit are met.

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When it won't work

There is one significant window during which the visa will not be valid: the Hajj season, running from the first of Dhu Al Qadah through the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah. During this period, the visa will not be activated regardless of other conditions being fulfilled.

What it means for pilgrims

The ministry said the new visa gives pilgrims greater flexibility when planning their Umrah trips and supports the integration of digital services across the pilgrimage experience. For those who wish to perform Umrah multiple times in a year, the new framework removes the need to apply for a fresh visa each time, provided the required packages are secured and permits are obtained through Nusuk before each visit.