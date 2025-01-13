Saudi Arabia work visa: Indians must complete this crucial step starting January 14. Here’s what changed

Indian workers seeking to apply for a work visa to Saudi Arabia will now be required to complete a pre-verification of their professional and academic qualifications, starting January 14.

Indians are the second-largest expatriate group in Saudi Arabia, with over 2.4 million individuals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Overall, more than two million Indians are employed across Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

To work in these countries, both professionals and non-professionals need to secure a work visa. Once approved, workers can begin their employment in the country.

The implementation of the pre-verification requirement was proposed six months ago as a strategy to control the number of incoming Indian workers, given the limited capacity of qualified training centers, and to maintain quality standards.

In line with its Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia has introduced reforms in its labor sector to increase flexibility for expatriates in obtaining employment contracts and to enforce stricter certification requirements for certain jobs.

Thus, professional verification will now be mandatory for issuing work visas.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has upgraded its regulations for expatriates renewing their Iqama (residency permits) and extending exit and re-entry visas. The General Directorate of Passports has announced that dependents of expatriates and domestic workers outside the kingdom can now renew their Iqama.

Steps for Indians to apply for a Saudi Arabian work visa:

Secure a Job Offer: Obtain employment with a Saudi-based company willing to sponsor you.

Receive an Invitation Letter: The employer will provide an official invitation letter, certified by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Saudi Chamber of Commerce.

Prepare Necessary Documents

A passport valid for at least six months with two blank pages

Completed visa application form

Two recent passport-sized photos with a white background

Signed employment contract

Attested educational and professional certificates

Medical certificate confirming fitness for work

Police clearance certificate

Submit Visa Application: Present your completed application and documents at the nearest Saudi embassy or consulate.

Pay Visa Fees: Fees vary depending on the type of visa:

Single-entry work visa: SAR 2,000 (approximately Rs 43,800)

Multiple-entry work visa: SAR 3,000 (approximately Rs 65,700)

One-year work visa: SAR 5,000 (approximately Rs 1,09,500)

Two-year work visa: SAR 7,000 (approximately Rs 1,53,300)

Obtain Health Insurance: Employers generally cover the cost of mandatory health insurance for foreign workers.

Await Processing: Visa processing usually takes 1 to 3 weeks.

Travel to Saudi Arabia: Once your visa is approved, you can travel to Saudi Arabia and begin your employment.

Apply for Residence Permit (Iqama): Within 90 days of arrival, your employer will assist you in obtaining an Iqama, which allows you to legally reside and work in Saudi Arabia.

Expatriates outside Saudi Arabia can also extend their single or multiple exit and re-entry visas as part of the updated regulations.