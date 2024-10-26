'Can hold 20 Empire State Buildings': Saudi Arabia builds $50 bn Mukaab, the ‘world’s largest building’. See pictures

Saudi Arabia has broken ground on the $50 billion Mukaab project, set to become the world’s largest building. Rising in Riyadh, the colossal cube is planned to reach 1,300 feet in height and 1,200 feet in width, designed to redefine the city's skyline. When completed, the Mukaab will have the volume to hold 20 Empire State Buildings, marking a new chapter in the Kingdom's drive for modern infrastructure.

The Mukaab will function as a “downtown-in-a-box,” spanning 2 million square feet of floor space that will house 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and numerous amenities. From fine dining and retail spaces to office zones and green areas, the project aims to create a fully self-contained community. Developers at the New Murabba Development Company emphasize a “human-first” design, with accessible green spaces within a 15-minute walk of any point inside the cube.

The structure will feature immersive AI-driven visuals projected on its massive outer screens, enhancing visitor experience with virtual realities and holographic displays similar to the innovative technology seen in the Las Vegas Sphere. This ambitious design draws inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes and traditional Najdi architecture, incorporating elements such as wadi-inspired pathways and open courtyards that echo the desert’s flowing riverbeds and iconic mudbrick architecture.

Funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Mukaab is a cornerstone of the Vision 2030 initiative led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The Vision 2030 program is focused on reducing the Kingdom’s dependency on oil by diversifying its economy and fostering developments in tourism, technology, and public services. Expected to be completed by 2030, the project is estimated to add over $51 billion to the country’s non-oil GDP and create around 334,000 jobs, underlining its economic significance.

Alongside the Mukaab, Saudi Arabia is pursuing other groundbreaking projects such as NEOM, a fully renewable-energy city, and the Line, a 105-mile linear city designed to house nine million residents. Together, these ventures are transforming the Kingdom’s landscape and pushing the boundaries of urban development, making Saudi Arabia a focal point for innovative city planning and sustainable design.