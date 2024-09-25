Saudi Arabia warns Pakistan over beggers posing as pilgrims entering nation on Umrah visas

Saudi Arabia has expressed serious concerns about the rising number of Pakistani nationals arriving in the Kingdom on Umrah visas, who are reportedly engaging in begging.

As a result, Saudi authorities have warned the Pakistani government to take swift action to curb this trend, emphasising that failure to address the issue could negatively impact the reputation of Pakistani pilgrims participating in Umrah and Hajj.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has formally alerted Islamabad about the increasing incidents of beggars entering the country under the pretext of religious pilgrimage. Officials are worried that the actions of these individuals are tarnishing the image of all Pakistani pilgrims, which could lead to further scrutiny of future travellers.

In response, Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs is reportedly working on an "Umrah Act" aimed at regulating travel agencies that facilitate Umrah trips. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki of the Pakistani government’s commitment to implementing strict measures to address these concerns. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with leading a crackdown on those misusing Umrah visas.

This issue is not new; Pakistani officials have previously reported that several Gulf countries have raised concerns about the behaviour of some Pakistani nationals, particularly regarding work ethics and involvement in unsanctioned activities.