Schengen border checks return in 2025: Travelers warned to carry IDs, buffer time while travelling to these nations

The Schengen region’s famed open-border policy is facing its biggest test in 2025, as several member states reintroduce internal border checks amid rising concerns over migration, terrorism, and regional instability. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Bulgaria have all moved to tighten controls this year, marking a significant shift in the bloc’s approach to freedom of movement.

While these measures are permitted under Articles 25 and 29 of the Schengen Borders Code, the extent of internal controls currently in place is unprecedented within the zone.

Germany began enforcing checks across all its land borders in September 2024, citing irregular migration and smuggling networks. The controls, initially temporary, have been extended through at least mid-September 2025. France followed soon after, reinstating border checks on November 1, 2024, in response to heightened terror threats and security concerns around major events. Paris is expected to continue the measures beyond the current April 30, 2025 deadline.

The Netherlands introduced a six-month border control period starting December 9, 2024, focused on managing increased migration flows. Austria and Italy have similarly kept their borders under monitoring, driven by persistent migration pressures. In response to regional instability, Slovenia has maintained active controls since December 2024.

In Northern Europe, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway are all maintaining internal checks through late 2025, each citing increased security risks. Bulgaria, which partially joined the Schengen area in January 2025, is selectively applying internal controls.

For travellers, the changes mean a return to identity verification at crossings where free movement was once the norm. Tourists and travellers are advised to carry valid passports or national ID cards, keep documentation such as visas and accommodation proofs handy, and allow extra time at road, rail, and even intra-Schengen air borders.

Students, cross-border workers, and logistics operators are also adjusting to new travel delays and re-entry procedures. Transport firms report longer wait times at certain crossings due to enhanced inspections.

Despite these changes, officials stress that the fundamental principles of Schengen remain intact. Authorities encourage travelers to consult the European Commission’s Temporary Border Controls Tracker or respective immigration portals before travel. The Schengen area continues to operate, albeit with tighter safeguards reflecting today’s geopolitical realities.