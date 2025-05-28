Schengen visa applications surged to over 11.7 million in 2024, marking a 13.4% jump from the previous year, according to data published by SchengenVisaInfo. Despite rising geopolitical tensions and stricter border controls in parts of Europe, demand from international travellers showed no signs of slowing down.

China retained its position as the top country of origin for applicants, with a sharp 59.2% rise in visa requests. The top 10 countries together accounted for 62.4% of all Schengen visa applications, up from 58.7% in 2023, indicating a concentration of demand among a few dominant markets.

Here are the top 10 nations: