Schengen visa demand falls: Russian demand for visa dips 10-20% amid EU sanctions

The European Union's discussions about suspending visas for Russian tourists in response to ongoing sanctions have led to a sharp decline in demand for Schengen visa applications this fall, according to a report by Interfax International Information Group.

According to Mikhail Abasov, general director of VCP Travel and expert at the Russian Union of Travel Industry, the expected surge in applications for 2025 has been tempered, with demand now down by 10-20%.

Sanctions, visa uncertainty cool Russian demand for EU travel

The discussions surrounding a potential ban on Russian tourists have had a chilling effect on the demand for Schengen visas this fall. “At the beginning of the year, we registered an increased interest in Europe and predicted a 20% rise in applications by the end of 2025. However, the frenzy around sanctions has corrected this: by our data, the demand this fall is already down 10-20%,” said Mikhail Abasov. This has led many Russian tourists to look elsewhere, with around 15% of them opting to delay their travel plans or switch to visa-free destinations such as Turkey, the UAE, and parts of Asia.

Visa uncertainty drives Russian tourists to alternative destinations

With visa restrictions looming, “the unstable situation around the issuance of Schengen visas and the prospect of possible restrictions is increasingly spurring tourists to switch to visa-free destinations,” said Dmitry Arutyunov, co-chair of the Union’s committee for outbound tourism. Countries like those in the Middle East and Asia are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenient transport links and absence of visa requirements. “This global switch is well visible on China: as soon as it scrapped visas, the demand for this country in our company has tripled instantly,” Arutyunov added.

EU visa restrictions: Russian tourists feel the impact of shifting policies

The tightening of visa checks by consulates, with an increased focus on “visa shopping”—where applicants choose countries without genuine intent to visit—has caused further frustration. Abasov explained that many visa applicants now face tighter scrutiny, including providing evidence of previous trips and additional documentation. “This is related to the rise in instances of the so-called ‘visa shopping,’” which has been a key reason for visa refusals.

EU proposes Russian tourist ban: visa uncertainty spikes ahead of December talks

As the EU mulls tougher visa requirements for Russian tourists, “some EU countries proposed a total ban on Russian tourists as part of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions,” Abasov noted. Although the European Commission (EC) did not include visa restrictions in its latest package, further changes are expected in December, which could reduce the quotas for Russian applicants and prioritise business and family visas over tourism. Experts predict that this could lead to a rush of visa applications before the new rules are enforced.

Russia’s Schengen visa applications fall sharply after sanctions

In 2019, Russians filed more than 4.1 million Schengen visa applications, making them the largest group of applicants. However, in 2024, the number of Russian applications dropped to 606,600, with a sharp rise in refusal rates. “The refusal rate was 1.5%; it was five times that in 2024,” indicating the significant impact of the political climate and the evolving visa policies.