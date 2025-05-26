Business Today
Schengen visa guide for Indian travellers: Fees, documents, processing time, how to apply- details here

A Schengen visa allows non-EU/EEA travellers to enter and move freely within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in a 180-day period

Sonali
  • Updated May 26, 2025 8:47 AM IST
Schengen visa guide for Indian travellers: Fees, documents, processing time, how to apply- details hereSchengen visa guide for Indians

 

Europe remains the most sought-after travel destination globally, drawing millions of tourists each year. For Indian citizens planning a Euro trip, obtaining a Schengen visa is the first and most essential step.

What is a Schengen visa?

A Schengen visa allows non-EU/EEA travellers to enter and move freely within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. It’s ideal for tourism, business or family visits and provides access to 29 European countries, including popular spots like France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Do Indian passport holders need a Schengen visa?

Yes. Indian citizens must obtain a Schengen visa to visit any of the Schengen member states. The advantage? A single visa unlocks travel to multiple countries, with no need for separate visas for each destination.

Types of Schengen visas available for Indians

  • Tourist Visa – For leisure travel, holidays, and sightseeing

  • Business Visa – For attending conferences, meetings, and work-related events

  • Family Visit Visa – To visit relatives residing in Schengen countries

  • Transit Visa – For airport layovers in Schengen territory

Where to apply for a Schengen visa in India

  • Single-country visit: Apply at that country’s embassy or consulate via VFS Global

  • Multiple countries, longer stay in one: Apply at the embassy of the country you will spend the most time in

  • Equal stay in multiple countries: Apply at the embassy of your first point of entry

Visa fees and processing timeline (as of 2025)

Category

 

Fee (approx.)

 
Adults

€80 / ₹7,200

 
Children (6–12 years)

€40 / ₹3,600

 
Children (under 6 years)

Free

 
VFS service charge

€20–25 / ₹1,800–2,200

  • Processing time: 15 to 30 days

  • Recommended application time: At least 45–60 days before your travel date

  • Validity: Up to 90 days within any 180-day period

Documents checklist for Schengen visa

  • Valid passport (minimum six months validity, two blank pages)

  • Completed visa application form

  • Recent passport-size photographs (as per Schengen guidelines)

  • Proof of travel (flight bookings)

  • Proof of accommodation (hotel bookings or invitation letter)

  • Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000

  • Financial proof (bank statements, ITRs)

  • Cover letter explaining trip itinerary and purpose

Pro tips for Indian applicants

  • Apply early to avoid last-minute delays.

  • Ensure your travel insurance covers all Schengen countries.

  • Do not book non-refundable flights or hotels until you receive your visa.

  • Be clear and accurate in your cover letter—this can impact approval.

