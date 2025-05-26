Schengen visa guide for Indian travellers: Fees, documents, processing time, how to apply- details here

Europe remains the most sought-after travel destination globally, drawing millions of tourists each year. For Indian citizens planning a Euro trip, obtaining a Schengen visa is the first and most essential step.
What is a Schengen visa?
A Schengen visa allows non-EU/EEA travellers to enter and move freely within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. It’s ideal for tourism, business or family visits and provides access to 29 European countries, including popular spots like France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
Do Indian passport holders need a Schengen visa?
Yes. Indian citizens must obtain a Schengen visa to visit any of the Schengen member states. The advantage? A single visa unlocks travel to multiple countries, with no need for separate visas for each destination.
Types of Schengen visas available for Indians
Tourist Visa – For leisure travel, holidays, and sightseeing
Business Visa – For attending conferences, meetings, and work-related events
Family Visit Visa – To visit relatives residing in Schengen countries
Transit Visa – For airport layovers in Schengen territory
Where to apply for a Schengen visa in India
Single-country visit: Apply at that country’s embassy or consulate via VFS Global
Multiple countries, longer stay in one: Apply at the embassy of the country you will spend the most time in
Equal stay in multiple countries: Apply at the embassy of your first point of entry
Visa fees and processing timeline (as of 2025)
|Category
|
Fee (approx.)
|Adults
|
€80 / ₹7,200
|Children (6–12 years)
|
€40 / ₹3,600
|Children (under 6 years)
|
Free
|VFS service charge
|
€20–25 / ₹1,800–2,200
Processing time: 15 to 30 days
Recommended application time: At least 45–60 days before your travel date
Validity: Up to 90 days within any 180-day period
Documents checklist for Schengen visa
Valid passport (minimum six months validity, two blank pages)
Completed visa application form
Recent passport-size photographs (as per Schengen guidelines)
Proof of travel (flight bookings)
Proof of accommodation (hotel bookings or invitation letter)
Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000
Financial proof (bank statements, ITRs)
Cover letter explaining trip itinerary and purpose
Pro tips for Indian applicants
Apply early to avoid last-minute delays.
Ensure your travel insurance covers all Schengen countries.
Do not book non-refundable flights or hotels until you receive your visa.
Be clear and accurate in your cover letter—this can impact approval.