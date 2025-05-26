Schengen visa guide for Indian travellers: Fees, documents, processing time, how to apply- details here

Europe remains the most sought-after travel destination globally, drawing millions of tourists each year. For Indian citizens planning a Euro trip, obtaining a Schengen visa is the first and most essential step.

What is a Schengen visa?

A Schengen visa allows non-EU/EEA travellers to enter and move freely within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. It’s ideal for tourism, business or family visits and provides access to 29 European countries, including popular spots like France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Do Indian passport holders need a Schengen visa?

Yes. Indian citizens must obtain a Schengen visa to visit any of the Schengen member states. The advantage? A single visa unlocks travel to multiple countries, with no need for separate visas for each destination.

Types of Schengen visas available for Indians

Tourist Visa – For leisure travel, holidays, and sightseeing

Business Visa – For attending conferences, meetings, and work-related events

Family Visit Visa – To visit relatives residing in Schengen countries

Transit Visa – For airport layovers in Schengen territory

Where to apply for a Schengen visa in India

Single-country visit: Apply at that country’s embassy or consulate via VFS Global

Multiple countries, longer stay in one: Apply at the embassy of the country you will spend the most time in

Equal stay in multiple countries: Apply at the embassy of your first point of entry

Visa fees and processing timeline (as of 2025)

Category Fee (approx.) Adults €80 / ₹7,200 Children (6–12 years) €40 / ₹3,600 Children (under 6 years) Free VFS service charge €20–25 / ₹1,800–2,200

Processing time: 15 to 30 days

Recommended application time: At least 45–60 days before your travel date

Validity: Up to 90 days within any 180-day period

Documents checklist for Schengen visa

Valid passport (minimum six months validity, two blank pages)

Completed visa application form

Recent passport-size photographs (as per Schengen guidelines)

Proof of travel (flight bookings)

Proof of accommodation (hotel bookings or invitation letter)

Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000

Financial proof (bank statements, ITRs)

Cover letter explaining trip itinerary and purpose

Pro tips for Indian applicants