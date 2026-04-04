Schengen visa rejected? Here's how you can appeal, reapply and improve your chances of approval

Schengen visa applications from Indian nationals continue to surge, building on the 43% growth in 2023, with notable increases reported through 2025. While full-year 2025 data remains pending as of April 2026, a 29% year-on-year rise was observed in early 2025, driven by demand from tier-2 cities and popular destinations like France and Italy.
Rejection statistics
In 2024, 165,266 applications from India were rejected at a 14.91% rate, with France leading at 31,314 refusals. This marked a rise from prior years, placing India among high-rejection nationalities and resulting in ₹136 crore lost fees at €90 (Rs 9,655.47) per application. Countries like Malta (38.5%) and Estonia (27.2%) had the highest rejection rates for Indians in the 2024-25.
Policy updates
The EU-India visa reform, signed in January 2026, introduces 2-year and 5-year multiple-entry visas via a cascade system for those with strong travel history, plus a unified digital portal and 10-day processing. The 2024 cascade regime already eases multi-entry access post two lawful uses. Additional 2026 changes include full rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES) for biometric tracking, replacing stamps.
Common reasons for rejection
Appealing a visa rejection
Recommendations for reapplying
Alternative options
Despite the hurdles, the upward trend in European travel interest among Indians shows no signs of slowing, reflecting a broader shift in the aspirations and travel appetite of Indian tourists.