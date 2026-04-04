Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
visa
Schengen visa rejected? Here's how you can appeal, reapply and improve your chances of approval

Schengen visa rejected? Here's how you can appeal, reapply and improve your chances of approval

While full-year 2025 data remains pending as of April 2026, a 29% year-on-year rise was observed in early 2025, driven by demand from tier-2 cities and popular destinations like France and Italy

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 4, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Schengen visa rejected? Here's how you can appeal, reapply and improve your chances of approvalSchengen visa rejected? Common reasons, appeal process and tips to reapply the right way

Schengen visa applications from Indian nationals continue to surge, building on the 43% growth in 2023, with notable increases reported through 2025. While full-year 2025 data remains pending as of April 2026, a 29% year-on-year rise was observed in early 2025, driven by demand from tier-2 cities and popular destinations like France and Italy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In 2024, 165,266 applications from India were rejected at a 14.91% rate, with France leading at 31,314 refusals. This marked a rise from prior years, placing India among high-rejection nationalities and resulting in ₹136 crore lost fees at €90 (Rs 9,655.47) per application. Countries like Malta (38.5%) and Estonia (27.2%) had the highest rejection rates for Indians in the 2024-25.

Policy updates

The EU-India visa reform, signed in January 2026, introduces 2-year and 5-year multiple-entry visas via a cascade system for those with strong travel history, plus a unified digital portal and 10-day processing. The 2024 cascade regime already eases multi-entry access post two lawful uses. Additional 2026 changes include full rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES) for biometric tracking, replacing stamps.

Advertisement

Common reasons for rejection

  • Insufficient proof of funds
  • Inadequate travel insurance coverage
  • Unclear purpose of visit or suspicion of non-return

Appealing a visa rejection

  • Applicants can submit an appeal to the relevant embassy or consulate, provided the member state allows appeals
  • Supporting documents addressing the stated reasons for refusal must accompany the appeal
  • The appeal must be filed within the deadline specified in the refusal notification

Recommendations for reapplying

  • Address the reasons for previous refusals thoroughly in the new application
  • Seek guidance from embassy officials to ensure compliance with visa requirements

Alternative options

  • Explore other visa categories if multiple Schengen visa applications are denied

Despite the hurdles, the upward trend in European travel interest among Indians shows no signs of slowing, reflecting a broader shift in the aspirations and travel appetite of Indian tourists.

Published on: Apr 4, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today