Schengen visa rejected? Here's how you can appeal, reapply and improve your chances of approval

Schengen visa applications from Indian nationals continue to surge, building on the 43% growth in 2023, with notable increases reported through 2025. While full-year 2025 data remains pending as of April 2026, a 29% year-on-year rise was observed in early 2025, driven by demand from tier-2 cities and popular destinations like France and Italy.

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Rejection statistics

In 2024, 165,266 applications from India were rejected at a 14.91% rate, with France leading at 31,314 refusals. This marked a rise from prior years, placing India among high-rejection nationalities and resulting in ₹136 crore lost fees at €90 (Rs 9,655.47) per application. Countries like Malta (38.5%) and Estonia (27.2%) had the highest rejection rates for Indians in the 2024-25.

Policy updates

The EU-India visa reform, signed in January 2026, introduces 2-year and 5-year multiple-entry visas via a cascade system for those with strong travel history, plus a unified digital portal and 10-day processing. The 2024 cascade regime already eases multi-entry access post two lawful uses. Additional 2026 changes include full rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES) for biometric tracking, replacing stamps.

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Common reasons for rejection

Insufficient proof of funds

Inadequate travel insurance coverage

Unclear purpose of visit or suspicion of non-return

Appealing a visa rejection

Applicants can submit an appeal to the relevant embassy or consulate, provided the member state allows appeals

Supporting documents addressing the stated reasons for refusal must accompany the appeal

The appeal must be filed within the deadline specified in the refusal notification

Recommendations for reapplying

Address the reasons for previous refusals thoroughly in the new application

Seek guidance from embassy officials to ensure compliance with visa requirements

Alternative options

Explore other visa categories if multiple Schengen visa applications are denied

Despite the hurdles, the upward trend in European travel interest among Indians shows no signs of slowing, reflecting a broader shift in the aspirations and travel appetite of Indian tourists.