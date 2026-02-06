Applying for a Schengen visa in 2026? Costs, new digital rules; what changes, what remains same- details here

From 2026, travellers applying for a Schengen visa will move to a largely digital system, marking one of the biggest changes to the visa process in years. Applications will be submitted online through a centralised platform, with faster processing timelines, though most applicants will still be required to visit VFS Global centres for biometric enrolment.

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Under the new system, applicants must submit their visa applications at least 15 days before travel, with the option to apply up to six months in advance. Authorities have advised travellers to apply earlier than the minimum window due to sustained demand, especially during peak travel seasons.

What applicants will need in 2026

Despite the digital shift, the core eligibility requirements remain unchanged. Applicants must hold a passport issued within the last 10 years, valid for at least three months beyond their planned stay. A completed visa application form, travel insurance covering at least €30,000, and proof of financial means are mandatory.

Supporting documents include proof of accommodation, confirmed or reserved return flight tickets, recent bank statements or income proof covering the last six months, and a cover letter explaining the purpose of travel.

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Applicants will also need to provide biometric data, fingerprints and a photograph, unless they have already submitted fingerprints within the past 59 months.

How the application process will work

Applicants must apply at the embassy or consulate of the Schengen country where they plan to spend the most time. If travel days are evenly split, the application must be submitted to the country of first entry.

The process begins with completing the online application form, followed by uploading documents digitally. Applicants must then book an appointment at a visa application centre to submit biometrics and original documents. The standard visa fee remains €90 (Rs 9600 approx) for adults and €45 (Rs 4800 approx) for children aged 6 to 12.

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Once submitted, applicants can track the status of their application online. Processing typically takes at least 15 days, though it may extend depending on demand and the applicant’s profile.

Types of Schengen visas

Schengen visas continue to be issued under three main categories, depending on travel purpose and duration.

The Type A Airport Transit Visa applies to travellers transiting through a Schengen airport without entering the country.

The Type C short-stay visa, the most commonly issued, allows stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period for tourism, business, family visits or short-term study.

The Type D long-stay or national visa is issued for stays exceeding 90 days, usually for work, education or residence in a specific Schengen country.

In exceptional cases, authorities may issue a Limited Territorial Validity (LTV) visa, which restricts travel to specific Schengen countries listed on the visa. These are typically granted for humanitarian reasons, national interest, or when travel documents are not recognised by all member states.

Who needs to apply

Citizens of many non-EU countries require a Schengen short-stay visa and are advised to check the European Union’s official eligibility list before applying. Certain categories, including diplomats, military personnel, refugees, and students on organised school trips, may be exempt.

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Some travellers may also require an airport transit visa, even if they do not exit the airport, depending on their nationality.

Key advice for travellers

Authorities recommend applying 30 to 45 days in advance to avoid delays. Inaccurate documentation, missing papers, or inconsistent travel plans remain the most common reasons for rejection.

Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient financial means, typically around €120 per day for the duration of the stay, and provide evidence of intent to return to their home country after travel.