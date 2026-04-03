Oracle layoffs: What laid-off Indian H-1B visa holders need to do immediately to stay legally in US

US IT giant Oracle recently laid off thousands of employees, including numerous H-1B visa holders, on March 31, 2026. This move is part of a wider trend seen across the tech sector, where major companies like Amazon and Microsoft are also scaling back their workforces.

For H-1B employees impacted by this job loss, immediate action is required to maintain legal status in the United States.

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Gabriela Urizar, an immigration lawyer at Manifest Law, emphasised the importance of prompt action for laid-off H-1B workers to stay in compliance with U.S. immigration laws. "H-1B workers who were recently laid off should act quickly to ensure they remain legal in the U.S.," Urizar stated in a video posted to social media.

Understanding the 60-day grace period:

Fortunately, H-1B visa holders who lose their jobs are granted a 60-day grace period to stay in the US legally. However, Urizar cautioned that this grace period is not automatically guaranteed and may be shortened or revoked by the Department of Homeland Security at its discretion. The countdown begins from the last day of employment, so it is essential for laid-off workers to act quickly.

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Key actions to take following job loss:

For H-1B visa holders who have been laid off, here are five crucial steps to take:

Check your Form I-94: Visit the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website to check your “admit until” date on Form I-94. This determines how long you are legally allowed to stay in the U.S. If your I-94 expires within 60 days, the grace period will be shorter. Transfer your H-1B to a new employer: Find a new employer who is willing to file a new Form I-129 petition on your behalf. Once the petition is filed, you can start working with the new employer, even before it is fully approved. Consider changing your visa status: If securing a new job within 60 days is not possible, you can apply to switch to a different visa, such as a student visa or a B-2 visitor visa. Advertisement Look into Green Card options: If you are in the process of obtaining a Green Card and have an approved Form I-140, you may qualify to apply for adjustment of status. Avoid leaving the US: Do not travel outside the US during your grace period. Leaving the country ends the grace period, and re-entry could be complicated or even denied.

Be prepared for the unexpected

Immigration attorney Rahul Reddy of Reddy Neumann Brown PC also warned H-1B workers about the risks of assuming that layoffs won’t affect them.

"The biggest mistake H-1B workers make is assuming it won’t happen to me," Reddy said in his blog post. "It’s crucial for every H-1B worker to have a backup plan in place before a crisis occurs."