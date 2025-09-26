'See your own country first': Delhi man on US immigration officer's advice in visa interview

Frustration is growing among Indian applicants after several reports of US tourist visa denials, despite meeting all financial and professional requirements. The issue gained traction following a viral video shared by Instagram vlogger Jay, in which a man recounts how his friend’s visa application was rejected. The reason? The applicant admitted he had never traveled outside Delhi, with the visa officer telling him to "see your own country first" before attempting to visit the United States.

Advertisement

The incident has stirred an online debate about how travel history might influence visa decisions. The man in the video shared that he himself had visited 29 Indian states, suggesting that within-country travel could be informally considered during visa interviews.

The growing dissatisfaction is evident as people voice their opinions online, with some agreeing with the visa officer’s approach. One commenter argued, “How come you can go to other countries if in your own country you didn't visit a famous place?” Another user humorously responded, “Imagine all of us Indians first ensuring we visit all places in India... Makes a lot of difference.”

However, not all were against the remark of the immigration officer. One user said, "agree with restricting immigration to those who show they have the skills required to fill the void. I don’t agree with the (see your country before you see mine) ideal. You’re restricting overall position of progress in these countries. It’s cringey to a degree."

Advertisement

This sentiment is reflective of the rising concerns about the US visa process, especially regarding the transparency and perceived biases against Indian applicants. Many are now calling for clearer guidelines to ensure fairness in visa decisions. Others are questioning whether these policies unintentionally create barriers for well-qualified applicants.

The incident comes amid a wider public discourse on visa denials, including notable cases where applicants with impressive financial standing or high professional status were still rejected, further fueling discontent.