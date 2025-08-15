Singapore PR for Indians at less than Rs 7,000: How workers, investors can secure residency

Singapore continues to attract Indians as a preferred destination for long-term residence, offering a structured route to permanent residency (PR) that balances work, education, and investment opportunities. From salaried professionals to high-net-worth entrepreneurs, the island nation’s PR schemes provide a clear pathway for those seeking stability, economic growth, and world-class amenities.

Advertisement

Permanent residency in Singapore allows foreigners to live in the country indefinitely without needing a visa, while granting access to work, study, and most benefits enjoyed by locals.

“A PR refers to a foreigner who has been granted permanent residence status, which allows him/her to reside in Singapore on a permanent basis. PRs aged 15 years and above will be issued the Singapore blue Identity Card (IC). A PR is required to have a valid Re-Entry Permit if he/she wishes to travel out and return to Singapore as a PR,” according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Eligibility for Singapore PR varies across multiple categories:

Family ties: Spouses of Singapore citizens or PRs, children under 21 born to or adopted by citizens/PRs, and parents of Singapore citizens can apply. Advertisement

Working professionals: Employment Pass or S Pass holders working in Singapore are eligible.

Students: Individuals educated locally who have passed a national exam or are in the Integrated Programme qualify.

Investors: Foreigners investing at least S$10 million (around Rs 68 crore) can apply.

The PR application process

The application process requires logging into the ICA website via Singpass, completing the form, uploading required documents, and paying a non-refundable fee of approximately Rs 6,834. Processing generally takes four to six months, after which successful applicants formalise their PR status by obtaining a National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) and a Re-Entry Permit.

Documents required

Required documents include passports, travel documents, employment pass, educational certificates, pay slips, marriage certificate (if applicable), and reference letters.

Advertisement

Beyond the standard PR schemes, Singapore also targets high-net-worth entrepreneurs through the Global Investor Program (GIP). Designed for established business owners, tech founders, and family office principals, the GIP offers a faster path to PR within nine to twelve months. Applicants can choose from three investment options:

Option A: Invest SGD 10 million into a new or existing business in Singapore and employ at least 30 staff, with half being Singaporean citizens. For existing businesses, at least 10 employees must be new hires. Option B: Invest SGD 25 million in a fund approved by the Singapore Economic Development Board, which deploys capital in Singapore-based companies. Option C: Set up a single-family office in Singapore with assets under management of at least SGD 200 million, deploying at least SGD 50 million in approved investments, and employing at least five professionals over five years, including three Singaporean citizens.

Applicants submit an e-application, personal profile, and detailed investment plan, along with supporting documents. Following an interview and assessment, eligible candidates receive an Approval in Principle valid for six months. Investments must be completed within this period, and permanent residence formalised within a year of final approval. Spouses and children under 21 may be included in the application, while male dependents are subject to national service obligations.

Advertisement

Benefits of Singapore PR include:

Political and economic stability

Low crime

A high standard of living

World-class education and healthcare

Excellent public transport

A favourable tax regime

Permanent residents receive a five-year Re-Entry Permit (REP) to travel without losing residency. After two years, they may apply for Singaporean citizenship, though dual citizenship is prohibited. A Singapore passport offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations, including the Schengen Area, the USA, and Canada.