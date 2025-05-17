In an unconventional pitch, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is reportedly reviewing a reality television show concept where immigrants would compete in patriotic and cultural challenges for a chance at American citizenship. Titled “The American”, the show has been proposed by reality TV producer Rob Worsoff, who says it is meant to celebrate, not exploit, what it means to be an American.

The concept imagines contestants, immigrants from various countries, living together and participating in tasks inspired by American history, traditions, and industry. Think of assembling a Model T in Detroit, delivering mail on horseback in Kansas, or mining for gold in San Francisco. The last person standing could walk away with U.S. citizenship.

“It’s not mean-spirited. Instead, The American is a celebration of what it means to be American... at a time when our morale is at an all-time low,” Worsoff wrote on Facebook.

Worsoff, a Canadian immigrant himself, is known for producing hit shows like Duck Dynasty and The Millionaire Matchmaker. He says the idea came during his own naturalisation process.

According to Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, the show, though still in early review stages, aligns with the department’s support for “out-of-the-box pitches” that reinforce civic identity. “It’s important to revive civic duty,” McLaughlin told The New York Times, adding that the proposal is under review by Secretary Kristi Noem.

Worsoff insists that The American would not penalise those who lose. “Everybody else in line will be humanised, and we’ll get to know their face and their story, and we’ll love them—and maybe they’ll get a job out of it,” he told CNN.

The show comes amid a broader immigration crackdown under Donald Trump’s second term. His administration recently introduced a self-deportation scheme offering free flights and $1,000 to undocumented migrants who voluntarily exit the U.S.

Trump has also hinted that “good” undocumented individuals could be welcomed back legally. The show pitch echoes elements of past Trump-era media openness, like his 2017 decision to grant documentary filmmakers access to ICE operations for the Netflix series Immigration Nation.