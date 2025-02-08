Student visa overhaul: From Letter of Offer to CoE what Australia’s new student visa rule means for you

International students eyeing Australia for education must now navigate new student visa rules. The Australian government has revised its visa policies, effective January 1, 2025, transforming how students apply and extend their visas. The once-familiar Letter of Offer has been replaced by a stricter requirement — leaving applicants no room for error.

Australia’s world-class education, vibrant culture, and promising career paths attract thousands of international students every year. This year, however, students must adapt to policy changes aimed at simplifying the visa process while upholding education standards and boosting the economy.

Under previous regulations, a Letter of Offer from an Australian university sufficed for student visa applications. It outlined critical details such as course information, duration, and fees. But as of January 1, 2025, every student visa application must include a valid Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE), or it will be deemed invalid.

The CoE, a digital document issued by Australian universities, confirms a student’s enrollment and contains similar details as the Letter of Offer. To secure it, students must first be accepted into a program and pay their tuition fees.

The new rules extend to both new applicants and those renewing their visas. If a CoE is missing from the application, it not only voids the student visa request but also prevents the issuance of a bridging visa — a crucial document for students whose current visas are expiring.

For those who applied before January 1, 2025, there’s some relief. Applications submitted with a Letter of Offer before this date will still be considered valid. Legislators have ensured that these transitional cases are accounted for under the new guidelines.

Students are advised to stay informed and act swiftly to secure a CoE when preparing their applications — whether they’re applying for the first time or renewing an existing visa. Missing this step could jeopardize their study plans and immigration status in Australia.