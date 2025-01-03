Australia tightens student visa requirements: No visa if no confirmation of enrolment; Check how it will impact Indians

Effective January 1, 2025, Australia will mandate that all onshore student visa applicants submit a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) at the time of their application, according to an announcement from the Department of Home Affairs. This policy replaces the previously accepted Letter of Offer, aiming to standardize the visa application processes for onshore and offshore students.

Under the new regulations, any student visa application submitted within Australia without a CoE will be deemed invalid. This change will only affect applications lodged on or after January 1, 2025, while those submitted prior to this date with a Letter of Offer will remain unaffected.

In addition, the new policy removes the option for applicants without a valid CoE to receive a Bridging visa, prompting current visa holders to plan ahead to avoid any gaps in their visa status.

The Department of Home Affairs emphasized that the CoE requirement reflects a student's commitment to their chosen institution and enhances confidence in Australia's international education sector, thereby ensuring the integrity of the Student Visa program. "This change reflects our commitment to strengthening confidence in Australia’s education system,” stated a department representative.

To address concerns about "visa hopping," additional restrictions may be imposed on certain visa holders attempting to transition to a student visa while in Australia. However, the CoE requirement will not apply to Foreign Affairs, Defence, or secondary exchange students, who can continue to provide alternative forms of enrolment evidence.

Students and educational institutions are advised to take note of these changes and secure their CoEs in time for visa submissions. Applications submitted without a valid CoE will not be processed, forcing applicants to consider other visa options or leave the country.

In related developments, Australia increased its international student visa fees in 2024, raising the cost from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600 for all new applications.

