Migrating to Australia: MATES offers unmatched opportunities for Indian professionals

Indian workers aspiring to immigrate to Australia can take advantage of a special initiative by the Australian government. The Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early Professionals Scheme (MATES) provides an excellent pathway for Indian professionals to begin their careers in Australia.

MATES offers Indian university graduates and early-career professionals a two-year residency and work opportunity in Australia. This scheme enables them to gain valuable work experience in their chosen fields. Visa holders must make their first entry into Australia within 12 months of receiving the visa and may stay for a total of 24 months from their initial entry. The visa allows multiple entries to Australia during this period.

Related Articles

One of the key benefits of MATES is that applicants do not need sponsorship from an Australian employer to apply. The program aims to foster knowledge and skill exchange between Australia and India for mutual benefit.

MATES participants may also extend their stay in Australia by applying for another visa, either temporary or permanent, if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Requirements

The MATES scheme is available to Indian nationals who are 30 years old or younger at the time of application and have graduated from an eligible educational institution within the last two years.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree or higher in fields such as renewable energy, mining, engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology or agricultural technology.

Proficiency in English is required, with a minimum overall IELTS score of 6, including at least 5 in each of the four components.

Work restrictions

Participants in the MATES program can live and work in Australia for up to two years. While there is no strict requirement to work in their field of study, the scheme is designed to help young professionals expand their skills and networks, especially in the targeted sectors.

The programme, which launched as a pilot in late 2024, offers 3,000 places for primary applicants each year. Participants can also apply to bring dependents (spouses and dependent children). Dependents will have work rights in Australia and will not count toward the annual cap.