Thailand plans to slash visa-free stay to 30 days, citing rise in illegal business activities

Thailand is tightening its visa policies, cutting the maximum visa-free stay from 60 days to 30 days in an effort to curb illegal business activities, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced. The decision, agreed upon in principle by multiple ministries, is set to impact passport holders from 93 countries who previously enjoyed extended stays.

The reason behind the move

The decision follows concerns from the Association of Thai Travel Agents about the growing number of foreigners engaging in unauthorized work and businesses under long-term visa-free stays, according to a report by Bloomberg. Additionally, the Thai Hotels Association has linked the extended visa period to an increase in illegal condominium rentals, which they say undercut legitimate businesses.

Impact on Thailand’s tourism goals

Tourism is a major pillar of Thailand’s economy, the second-largest in Southeast Asia. The country is targeting over 40 million foreign visitors in 2024, aiming to surpass pre-pandemic records. As of March 9, Thailand had already welcomed 7.66 million international travellers, a 4.4% year-on-year increase.

However, the new visa restrictions could impact long-term visitors such as digital nomads, remote workers, and retirees, many of whom rely on visa-free stays to remain in the country for extended periods. Businesses catering to these groups—including co-working spaces and long-term rental services—may see a shift in customer patterns.

What’s next?

Authorities are expected to announce an official implementation date soon, along with possible exemptions or transitional measures for affected travellers. While Thailand remains open to tourists, the government is signalling that long-term stays without proper visas will no longer be tolerated.