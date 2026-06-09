Thailand to launch new digital arrival app: Foreign travellers can now pre-register, scan passport & more

Travellers heading to Thailand will soon be able to complete their arrival formalities before they even board the plane. A new mobile application developed by Thailand's Immigration Bureau is set for full launch in August 2026, replacing the current website-based system with a faster, app-based process that authorities say can be completed in under three minutes, according to The Nation Thailand.

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What is the THIM app?

The Thailand Immigration Management app, known as THIM, is a digital platform designed for foreign nationals travelling to Thailand under any visa category. Using the app, travellers can scan their passport with a smartphone camera, the system automatically reads and records the relevant information, and then enter details about their stay and travel plans to generate a Thailand Digital Arrival Card, or TDAC, before departure.

According to the Immigration Bureau, data submitted through the app will be stored in a secure immigration information system developed in partnership with a private technology company. The app is currently in a trial phase and is available for testing on both iOS and Android devices.

How it changes the arrival experience

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The most immediate benefit is speed. Thai authorities say the app is designed to cut waiting times at immigration checkpoints, with average processing time estimated at no more than three minutes per person. The platform also supports group registrations, allowing information for up to 10 travellers to be submitted in a single session — a practical feature for families and tour groups.

Currently, travellers must submit arrival information through a website-based system, which officials acknowledge is slower and less convenient.

A super app in the making

Thailand's ambitions for THIM extend well beyond arrival registration. Future versions of the app are expected to allow users to request immigration-related documents, submit applications electronically, and schedule appointments with immigration officials.

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The Immigration Bureau also plans to integrate a 24-hour Tourist Police assistance service into the platform, enabling travellers to seek help directly through the app. The long-term goal, officials said, is to serve short-term tourists, long-term visa holders, and foreign residents through a single digital ecosystem.

Language support

The pilot version currently supports four languages: English, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese. Authorities plan to expand this to at least 15 additional languages ahead of and following the official launch, to accommodate travellers from a wider range of countries.