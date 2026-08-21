Defence stock with Rs 2,654-crore order book hits record high; here's why 

Data Patterns (India) Ltd's shares hit a record high on Friday after the defence firm said it won an order worth Rs 586 crore ($61 million) from Bharat Electronics for the supply of radar electronics. Data Patterns shares rose up to 6.4% to a record high of Rs 5,000 against the previous close of Rs 4698.25. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,020 crore. Later, the stock ended 3% higher at Rs 4826.40.
Data Patterns’ order book stood at Rs 2654 crore as of July 30. Data Patterns received a Rs 585.76 crore order from Bharat Electronics Limited for the supply of radar electronics, giving another boost to the defence electronics company’s order pipeline.