Defence stock with Rs 2,654-crore order book hits record high; here's why 

The order is for the supply of radar electronics.

There is no promoter or promoter-group interest in Bharat Electronics in relation to the contract, and that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction, said Data Patterns.

The defence stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2131 on January 27, 2026.

The multibagger stock has risen 85% in 2026 and gained 103% in three years. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Data Patterns stands at 58.6, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Data Patterns stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, which indicates bullish investor sentiment.

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.

