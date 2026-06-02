Travelling to Vietnam post July 1? Indians will now need this additional document to enter the nation

Indians flying to Vietnam for a holiday, work trip, study plan or even a short transit stop may soon have one more form to complete before travel.

From July 1, 2026, Vietnam will expand its health declaration requirement to cover travellers entering, leaving or transiting through the country, according to a recent government update. The rule could affect tourists, business travellers, students, expatriates and passengers using Vietnam as a Southeast Asian transit hub.

Advertisement

What is changing?

Under the new rules, travellers will have to submit a health declaration within seven days before their arrival, departure or transit through Vietnam.

The Ministry of Health will decide when the requirement will apply and for which infectious diseases. The decision will depend on global health developments and the risk of diseases being imported into Vietnam.

Authorities have confirmed the requirement, but have not yet announced how travelers will submit the declaration or which digital platform will be used. Further guidance is expected in the coming weeks.

Initial rollout may cause delays

Immigration firm Fragomen said travellers and employers should prepare for possible delays when the rule first comes into effect.

"Employers and travelers should anticipate possible delays during the initial rollout period as the new requirement is implemented. Fragomen will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as additional information becomes available," said immigration firm Fragomen in a post.

Advertisement

Pilot programme already underway

Vietnam has already started testing a similar system at one of its busiest airports.

Since April 2026, foreign nationals arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City have been required to complete an online declaration form within three days before arrival.

"Delays in immigration processing are expected through the end of April 2026 as authorities and travelers adjust to the new system. This pilot program is positioned as a means to streamline clearance, but it also reflects an increased emphasis on large-scale personal data collection for security monitoring in Vietnam. The program is likely to be expanded to other ports of entry," said Fragomen.

What Indian travellers should do

Advertisement

For now, Indians planning travel to Vietnam later this year should keep checking official travel guidance before departure and monitor airline communications for updates.

Travellers should also allow extra time for immigration checks during the initial rollout, keep digital copies of any health declarations or travel documents submitted online, and verify the requirement even if they are only transiting through Vietnam.