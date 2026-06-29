Aptus Value shares: Citi initiates 30-day catalyst watch, target hints at 31% upside

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd climbed 3 per cent in Monday's trade after Citi opened a 30-day positive catalyst watch on the stock, expecting sharp acceleration in disbursement growth, contained stress pool, and stable spreads. Citi said the stock's valuations are inexpensive at 1.9 times FY28E book and less than 10 times FY28E earnings for 20 per cent return on equity (RoE) profile and mid-to-high teens earnings growth. Citi gave a target of Rs 350 on the stock, suggesting a 31 per cent potential upside over Thursday's closing price. The market was shut on Friday on account of Muharram.

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On Monday, the Aptus Value stock rose 3.07 per cent to hit a high of Rs 273.25.

With yields and cost of borrowing holding up, spreads are expected to remain relatively stable, the foreign brokerage said.

Citi said Aptus Value's disbursement growth is estimated to re-accelerate sharply to 34 per cent YoY in Q1 against 18 per cent in Q4, 11 per cent in Q3 and 3 per cent in Q2. Sequentially, AUM growth is expected to breach 4.5 per cent, driven by higher ATS, accelerated branch rollouts, and strengthening network productivity.

"YoY AUM growth is anticipated to step up to 21.5 per cent, improving line-of-sight to the guided corridor of 22–24 per cent. Despite seasonality, GS3/1+ DPD are expected to edge up 13–15bps/40–45bps QoQ to 1.65 per cent/6.65 per cent. Credit costs are expected to remain firmly within the guided band of 0.5 per cent ±10bps," it said.

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Key risks included franchise expansion. Citi said salary increments and incentive provisioning in Q1 is expected to keep opex/assets elevated.

"We rate Aptus a Buy. With its niche segment focus and strong internal processes, Aptus has delivered strong, profitable growth

for a long period. It has among the highest ROA/ROE (despite low leverage) in the AHFC space driven by high NIM and a lowcost operating model. Credit cost has also been low across market cycles. However, incrementally it is facing increased competition in its core geographies, which could impact margins and consequently return ratios going forward," Citi said.

"Downside risks that could impede the shares from reaching our target price: senior management changes, adverse impact on

profitability due to geographic expansion beyond core states, and increase in competition in affordable housing. Aptus’

customer segment is more vulnerable in a weak environment," it added.