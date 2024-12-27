Trump appoints Indian-American as AI advisor: Could this mean removal of H-1B visa cap for Indians? Impacts & more

In a landmark decision reflecting the growing influence of Indian-Americans in US politics, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan, a prominent Indian-American venture capitalist, as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Krishnan is poised to play a crucial role in shaping both the future of technology and immigration reform in the United States.

His appointment coincides with discussions within the US government about eliminating the country cap on H-1B visas, a change that could significantly expand opportunities for skilled workers from India, particularly in the technology and engineering sectors.

Krishnan has been a long-time advocate for immigration reforms that emphasise merit and aim to streamline the green card process for skilled workers from countries like India.

Opposition reacts

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer has emerged as a vocal critic, particularly opposing Krishnan's support for removing country-specific caps on green cards, a reform intended to alleviate the lengthy backlog affecting Indian applicants.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Loomer expressed her concerns, stating, “Deeply disturbing to see the appointment of Sriram Krishnan @sriramk as Senior Policy Advisor for AI,” and argued that his policies could lead to foreign workers dominating Silicon Valley, sidelining American STEM graduates.

Support comes in

In contrast, many prominent figures in the tech industry have rallied to Krishnan's defense. Venture capitalist David Sacks dismissed the critical narrative, asserting on social media that Krishnan is "definitely not a ‘career leftist.’"

The debate centres around the contentious H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers. Proponents argue it is essential for attracting top talent, while critics contend it displaces American workers and suppresses wages. Supporters of Trump view Krishnan’s appointment as indicative of a shift in immigration policy that undermines domestic talent.

Current System and Country Cap

Presently, there is a limit on the number of H-1B visas allocated annually to applicants from any one country. This cap particularly affects countries with large populations of skilled workers, such as India. For example, while 85,000 H-1B visas are available each year, a significant portion may go to applicants from India, leaving many without visas due to the cap. Currently, no more than 7% of the total H-1B visas can be allocated to workers from any single country, regardless of demand, leading to substantial delays for applicants from high-demand nations like India.

Proposed changes

There is a proposal in the US to eliminate this country cap, which would mean no limits on the number of H-1B visas issued to applicants from any one country. Instead, visas could be allocated based solely on merit or other factors, potentially benefiting countries with a high number of skilled workers.

Indian nationals could particularly benefit from these changes, as the current cap disproportionately impacts nations with high demand. For decades, Indians have faced lengthy wait times for both family and employment-based visas.

Implications for Indians

Increased opportunities:

Removing the cap would provide more Indians with the chance to secure H-1B visas, which is crucial given that India has a large population of tech professionals and skilled workers aiming to work in the U.S. For instance, a tech company could hire 100 engineers from India without the worry of exceeding a cap.

Competitive advantage:

Indian workers often excel in fields like IT and engineering. Without a cap on visa applications, Indian professionals could dominate the applicant pool, enhancing their chances of securing positions in top U.S. companies.

Long-term residency and green cards:

An increase in H-1B visas could lead to more Indian professionals transitioning to permanent residency (Green Cards), allowing them to live and work in the U.S. long-term.

(With inputs from Nandini Yadav)