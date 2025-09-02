Business Today
UAE airlines warn travellers: Damaged passports can block boarding even with valid visas

Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah may be stopped at check-in if their passports do not meet entry standards, regardless of visa validity

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025 10:02 AM IST
UAE airlines warn travellers: Damaged passports can block boarding even with valid visasPassports under scrutiny: minor damage could prevent boarding in UAE, US, Indonesia

Even with a valid visa, travellers can be denied boarding if their passport shows signs of wear and tear. Airlines and immigration authorities in the UAE and key destinations are increasingly strict, rejecting documents with frayed edges, water damage, torn pages, or faulty chips. Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah may be stopped at check-in if their passports do not meet entry standards, regardless of visa validity.

Even minor damage, frayed corners, water stains, torn pages, or scratched data chips can trigger doubts about a passport’s authenticity, leading to denied boarding or entry.

Airlines leaving Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are tasked with ensuring passengers meet destination entry requirements, and damaged passports may stop travellers from boarding, regardless of visa status.

Countries including the UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, the United States and Australia are known for strict passport inspections. In Indonesia, even a one-centimetre tear can block entry, while in the US, a faulty chip may invalidate the document.

Officials, as reported by Gulf News, classify passports as either partially or severely damaged. Even in partial cases, where personal details remain readable, travellers risk rejection. Authorities recommend renewing passports at the first signs of wear.

To prevent travel disruptions, travellers are advised to keep passports dry, use protective covers, and avoid folding or mishandling the document. Compliance with these measures can help ensure smoother airport checks and reduce the risk of denied boarding or refusal of entry.

Published on: Sep 2, 2025 10:02 AM IST
