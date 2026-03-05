UAE suspends visa overstay fines for stranded travellers amid regional airspace closure

The UAE has waived fines for tourists and residents unable to depart due to ongoing airspace closures and flight suspensions in the region. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security made this announcement after disruptions caused by regional tensions, including Iranian attacks targeting several countries, including the UAE, according to Khaleej Times.

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The exemption applies to those unable to travel because flights were suspended or rescheduled due to the “exceptional regional circumstances,” covering fines incurred from February 28, 2026. Affected groups include:

Visitors on tourist and visit visas

Residents with cancelled residency permits in preparation for departure

Individuals holding exit permits

Specialised teams at UAE airports and Customer Happiness Centres are assisting impacted travellers under emergency protocols, ensuring smooth coordination with relevant authorities. Authorities also encouraged travellers to stay informed via official channels as they navigate the disruption.

While scheduled flights by UAE carriers have been suspended until at least March 7, 2026, special flights have been arranged in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to repatriate stranded passengers. Additionally, air corridors with GCC countries have been opened, allowing for up to 48 flights per hour as air traffic gradually resumes.

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Travel Considerations for Indian Nationals: UAE to Oman

While UAE authorities continue to manage the disruption in air travel, neighbouring Oman has also outlined visa requirements for Indian nationals wishing to enter the country.

Visit/Tourist Visa : Indian passport holders must apply for an e-Visa in advance via authorised travel agents on the Royal Oman Police website.

On-Arrival Visa : Indian citizens holding valid visas or residence permits from countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Japan, or Schengen nations can obtain an on-arrival visa for up to 14 days, provided they have a return ticket, hotel booking, and health insurance.

GCC Residents : Indian nationals residing in GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE) with valid resident cards are eligible for a visa on arrival. However, student resident cardholders from GCC countries must apply for a visit visa before entering Oman. Advertisement

Passport Validity: Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months when applying for a visa.

These visa requirements are important for Indian nationals planning to continue their travels within the GCC region, especially as disruptions ease and air traffic resumes.